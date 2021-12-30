How does ending the curfew fair up to science?





The hospitality sector has been calling on government to end the curfew in time for New Year's eve celebrations

We're currently on adjusted lockdown level 1, and curfew is from 00:00 until 04:00

The Democratic Alliance is backing calls for the curfew to be lifted once and for all

The hashtag, #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve has been a trending topic on Twitter for several days, as hundreds of people call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the curfew before January 1.

Currently, South Africa is on an adjusted level 1 with a curfew set in place from midnight until 4am.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said ending the curfew is an easy and logical way to boost the economy, particularly the restaurant and events industry, which are major employers and have taken huge strain and made immense sacrifices during the pandemic.

There is a push by business owners and those in the hospitality sector to have the current curfew lifted in time for New Year's Eve celebrations, but also to allow businesses which operate in the late night and early morning hours to return to normal operations again.

South Africa has been in lockdown for 21 months, with those businesses not being allowed to trade since March 2020.

Those behind the petition say there is no clear reason why it cannot be done, and that it will give the country a much needed morale boost.

But what does science and epidemiology say about dropping the curfew?

Is there an argument to be had for it to be scrapped?

Will it result in a spike in Covid-19 cases?

One of the things that the curfew did early on, reduced the number of trauma casualties in hospitals. That was the best case scenario for having it. Dr Jody Boffa - Community-based researcher and epidemiologist

If you made that decision now, the message could be to the general public, if it wasn't handled carefully, that we're home free when it comes to Covid-19. Dr Jody Boffa - Community-based researcher and epidemiologist

A lot of people will think it's safer to be out congregating in large spaces without potentially masking up. On the flip side, will it still be happening regardless? Probably. Dr Jody Boffa - Community-based researcher and epidemiologist

It's probably not making a big difference at this point, but if we were to do away with it at this particular point in time, I think it would be very important for a clear communication to come out and say we're not home free. You still need to be cautious in large crowds. Dr Jody Boffa - Community-based researcher and epidemiologist

