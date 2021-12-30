Container with lunar soil from 1972 Apollo mission to be opened 50 years later
- A vacuum sealed chamber containing a sample of lunar soil is going to be opened 50 years later
- The sample was collected by astronaut Gene Cernan during Nasa's last manned mission to the moon in 1972
- Researchers believe the soil might contain gases which were present during the formation of the solar system millions of years ago
Almost 50 years after NASA's final Moon landing mission as part of its Apollo programme, a container holding lunar soil from the 1972 Apollo 17 mission is set to be opened.
Collected by astronaut Gene Cernan, the sample was sealed inside a vacuum-tight canister while he was still on the moon. and placed inside another vacuum chamber here on Earth, where it has sat untouched ever since.
It is due to to be opened by researchers using a device designed by the European Space Agency, which it is hoped will allow the extraction of precious lunar gases which may have been preserved in the sample.
Researchers believe gases such as hydrogen, helium and noble gases might still be present in the soil.
These have never been touched by air, and any gases which were resident at the beginning of our solar system and of the moon, would still be trapped within the soil.Professor David Block - Astronomer and author
The great challenge is how to open these vacuum chambers that were vacuum sealed on the moon. How to open them without releasing these trapped gasesProfessor David Block - Astronomer and author
NASA had the foresight to wait 50 years, until we had the appropriate technology to actually study these samples.Professor David Block - Astronomer and author
Source : Pixabay.com.
