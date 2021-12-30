Prepare yourself for the financial challenges of 2022
- Draw up a budget to mange your income and expenses
- Start the year off by paying off your smallest debt
- Save on fuel costs by servicing your vehicle and doing wheel alignment
2021 has been a financial nightmare for many South Africans, with skyrocketing prices for fuel, food and electricity.
This trend is expected to continue into 2022, as retailers and others in the value chain pass on their business costs to consumers.
Even if people retain their jobs and receive salary increases, these are unlikely to keep pace with the cost of living.
It's upon you as the consumer to then work smartly with your money, stretching it further than you've ever needed to, to ensure your money lasts as long as it can.
The cost of petrol increased by almost R6 a litre from January to December 2021 and breached R20/litre inland.
Motorists on the coast, are not far behind, paying R19,57 a litre.
Consumers also saw Eskom hike electricity prices by 15.63% for 2021
Erica Liebenberg, finance editor at Just Money, says it’s important to plan ahead and draw up a budget if you want to keep your head above water.
It's so necessary to draw up a budget. Most of us have a good intuitive sense of what we spend month by month.Erica Liebenberg - Finance editor at Just Money
If you draw up, even a simple plan of your main expenses. Factor things like entertainment, because it matters. If it's all doom and gloom about paying bills, and scraping aside a little saving, there still needs to be some joy.Erica Liebenberg - Finance editor at Just Money
Set some realistic goals. Even if you pick a small debt and pay that off...and then you can look at the next most expensive or smallest debt and look at paying that off.Erica Liebenberg - Finance editor at Just Money
Avoid impulse buying if you can. Don't go shopping when you're hungry.Erica Liebenberg - Finance editor at Just Money
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
