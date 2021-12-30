Teacher Union supports education policy to report underage pregnancy to police





The policy requires schools to report pregnancies to police if the girl is under the age of 16

If the father is older than 16, he will be charged with statutory rape

More than 14 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 were impregnated in the last four years

The new Basic Education policy which was released last week orders schools to report teenage pregnancies to police.

The policy suggests that schools will have to send police reports if the pregnant girl is under the age of 16 and the father of the child is older than 16.

In September figures from the department of health revealed that 14 176 girls aged between 10 and 14 had fallen pregnant over the past four years.

As the age of consent for both boys and girls is 16 in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007, the underage girls who fell pregnant had technically been raped.

Determining the age of the father may be a bit tricky, as it would depend on the learner who will have to provide this information, as well as the parents. Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

This policy, for it to work effectively would require not only the teachers to play their part, but also the leaners and the parents. Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

We are happy that the law now requires that if a teacher is engaged in a sexual relationship with a leaner, that teacher should be scrapped off the teachers roll, because it's unethical. Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

As part of this policy there's going to be quite comprehensive sexual education. The young fathers under the age of 16 will also need to be given support. Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

