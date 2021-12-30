Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Robben Island Museum launches new walking tour for visitors Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Siphuxolo Mazwi, Marketing and tourism manager at Robben Island Museum. 30 December 2021 1:33 PM
Teacher Union supports education policy to report underage pregnancy to police Lester Kiewet speaks to Nomsa Cembi from teachers union SADTU. 30 December 2021 12:41 PM
How does ending the curfew fair up to science? John Maytham speaks to epidemiologist, Dr Jody Boffa about the impact of ending the curfew in time for New Years Eve. 30 December 2021 10:28 AM
View all Local
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
View all Politics
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
View all Business
Prepare yourself for the financial challenges of 2022 Saskia Falken speaks to Erica Liebenberg, finance editor at Just Money. 30 December 2021 3:05 PM
How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen. 25 December 2021 9:00 AM
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea! John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University. 24 December 2021 6:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Container with lunar soil from 1972 Apollo mission to be opened 50 years later John Maytham speaks to astronomer and author, Professor David Block. 30 December 2021 11:48 AM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
View all Africa
Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas? John Maytham speaks to Reverend Alan Storey who reminds listeners about the religious meaning of the holiday.  25 December 2021 7:52 AM
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021 From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
View all Opinion
Local

Teacher Union supports education policy to report underage pregnancy to police

30 December 2021 12:41 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
SADTU
Teen pregnancy

Lester Kiewet speaks to Nomsa Cembi from teachers union SADTU.
  • The policy requires schools to report pregnancies to police if the girl is under the age of 16
  • If the father is older than 16, he will be charged with statutory rape
  • More than 14 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 were impregnated in the last four years
Image: © rawpixel/ 123rf.com

The new Basic Education policy which was released last week orders schools to report teenage pregnancies to police.

The policy suggests that schools will have to send police reports if the pregnant girl is under the age of 16 and the father of the child is older than 16.

In September figures from the department of health revealed that 14 176 girls aged between 10 and 14 had fallen pregnant over the past four years.

As the age of consent for both boys and girls is 16 in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007, the underage girls who fell pregnant had technically been raped.

Determining the age of the father may be a bit tricky, as it would depend on the learner who will have to provide this information, as well as the parents.

Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

This policy, for it to work effectively would require not only the teachers to play their part, but also the leaners and the parents.

Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

We are happy that the law now requires that if a teacher is engaged in a sexual relationship with a leaner, that teacher should be scrapped off the teachers roll, because it's unethical.

Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

As part of this policy there's going to be quite comprehensive sexual education. The young fathers under the age of 16 will also need to be given support.

Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




More from Local

Robben Island Museum launches new walking tour for visitors

30 December 2021 1:33 PM

Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Siphuxolo Mazwi, Marketing and tourism manager at Robben Island Museum.

Read More arrow_forward

How does ending the curfew fair up to science?

30 December 2021 10:28 AM

John Maytham speaks to epidemiologist, Dr Jody Boffa about the impact of ending the curfew in time for New Years Eve.

Read More arrow_forward

Bishop Peter Storey shares anecdotes of his 46 year friendship with Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 2:45 PM

Saskia Falken speaks to retired Bishop Peter Storey about his more than four decade friendship with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Read More arrow_forward

Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner

29 December 2021 12:39 PM

Saskia Falken speaks to Professor Anneke Hesseling, director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve

29 December 2021 10:38 AM

John Maytham speaks to Randolf Jorberg, owner of the BeerHouse about the lifting of the curfew for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Read More arrow_forward

Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu

28 December 2021 4:33 PM

The funeral service for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be held on Saturday 1 January 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast

28 December 2021 2:48 PM

Lester Kieiwit speaks to the Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC: Desmond Tutu embodied Human Rights

28 December 2021 1:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to Chris Nissen of the SA Human Rights Commission on the passing of Archbishop Tutu.

Read More arrow_forward

Substance abuse over the holidays exacerbates incidents of child neglect

28 December 2021 12:08 PM

John Maytham speaks to Nuraan Osman, CEO of the Ihata Shelter for abused women and children.

Read More arrow_forward

South African Muslim community expresses its condolences on the passing of Tutu

27 December 2021 1:52 PM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, first Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council.

Read More arrow_forward

