Teacher Union supports education policy to report underage pregnancy to police
- The policy requires schools to report pregnancies to police if the girl is under the age of 16
- If the father is older than 16, he will be charged with statutory rape
- More than 14 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 were impregnated in the last four years
The new Basic Education policy which was released last week orders schools to report teenage pregnancies to police.
The policy suggests that schools will have to send police reports if the pregnant girl is under the age of 16 and the father of the child is older than 16.
In September figures from the department of health revealed that 14 176 girls aged between 10 and 14 had fallen pregnant over the past four years.
As the age of consent for both boys and girls is 16 in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007, the underage girls who fell pregnant had technically been raped.
Determining the age of the father may be a bit tricky, as it would depend on the learner who will have to provide this information, as well as the parents.Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union
This policy, for it to work effectively would require not only the teachers to play their part, but also the leaners and the parents.Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union
We are happy that the law now requires that if a teacher is engaged in a sexual relationship with a leaner, that teacher should be scrapped off the teachers roll, because it's unethical.Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union
As part of this policy there's going to be quite comprehensive sexual education. The young fathers under the age of 16 will also need to be given support.Nomsa Cembi - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109476613_woman-with-a-pregnancy-test.html?vti=n0b8n3eybnrscru446-1-36
More from Local
Robben Island Museum launches new walking tour for visitors
Charlotte Kilbane speaks to Siphuxolo Mazwi, Marketing and tourism manager at Robben Island Museum.Read More
How does ending the curfew fair up to science?
John Maytham speaks to epidemiologist, Dr Jody Boffa about the impact of ending the curfew in time for New Years Eve.Read More
Bishop Peter Storey shares anecdotes of his 46 year friendship with Desmond Tutu
Saskia Falken speaks to retired Bishop Peter Storey about his more than four decade friendship with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.Read More
Desmond Tutu, the tireless TB campaigner
Saskia Falken speaks to Professor Anneke Hesseling, director of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre.Read More
Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve
John Maytham speaks to Randolf Jorberg, owner of the BeerHouse about the lifting of the curfew for New Year's Eve celebrations.Read More
Memorial services being held across the country in honour of Archbishop Tutu
The funeral service for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be held on Saturday 1 January 2022.Read More
High Court halts Shell's seismic survey along the Wild Coast
Lester Kieiwit speaks to the Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
SAHRC: Desmond Tutu embodied Human Rights
John Maytham speaks to Chris Nissen of the SA Human Rights Commission on the passing of Archbishop Tutu.Read More
Substance abuse over the holidays exacerbates incidents of child neglect
John Maytham speaks to Nuraan Osman, CEO of the Ihata Shelter for abused women and children.Read More