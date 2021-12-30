Robben Island Museum launches new walking tour for visitors
- The walking tour is an expansion of the current tour offerings on Robben Island
- South African citizens will pay a cheaper rate
- The Robben Island Walking Tour will start on 31 December 2021
The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has announce a new walking tour, which will allow tourists to explore Robben Island's rich history and biodiversity on foot.
In addition to the standard tours by bus around the Island, RIM has extending its offering to highlight more sites with the new walking tour.
During this tour, visitors will visit eight historic sites, including the Murray's Bay Harbour Exhibition, the Visitor Centre Complex, the Land of Banishment for Xhosa Chiefs, the Ou Tronk Exhibition, the Blue Stone Quarry, the World War II Precinct, the Agricultural Precinct, the Lime Stone Quarry, and the Maximum Security Prison.
This new tour will start on Friday 31 December 2021.
The new walking tour will allow some of our visitors to walk on some of the footsteps of our legends who were in the liberation of South Africa.Siphuxolo Mazwi - Marketing and tourism manager at Robben Island Museum
This tour is going to cover more sites than what our current tour covers.Siphuxolo Mazwi - Marketing and tourism manager at Robben Island Museum
It takes you through a multi layered history , dating from the 1400's up until the 1900's.Siphuxolo Mazwi - Marketing and tourism manager at Robben Island Museum
The tariffs for this new experience cost R 1000 for South African adults and R620 for South African children aged two to 18 years.
Non-South African adults will need to pay R1400 and R 820 for non-South African children aged two to 18 years.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Zunaid Ismael/Eyewitness News
