Government lifts curfew ahead of New Year's eve and eases level 1 restrictions

30 December 2021 10:17 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
covid
curfew
lockdown level 1

Several changes to the adjusted level 1 lockdown regulations have been announced, including changes to size of gatherings.
  • The midnight to 4am curfew has been scrapped.
  • Indoor events restriction to a maximum of 1000, and outdoor events allowed tp accommodate 2000 people
  • The Health department has recorded a sharp decline in new cases
© larichev89/123rf.com

Government has announced the lifting of the curfew, as well as other changes to lockdown regulations ahead of New Year's even celebrations expected on Friday night.

Government previously had a curfew in place from midnight until 4am.

The Presidency also confirmed that gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.

The announcement follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), which received updates on the management of the current 4th wave of COVID-19 in South Africa, which is mainly driven by the Omicron variant.

RELATED: Hospitality sector pleads with government to drop curfew for New Years eve

The Department of Health has reported a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending Christmas Day 1 (89,781), compared to the number of new cases detected in the previous week (127,753).

All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level.

Cases declined in all provinces except the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, which recorded increases of 14% and 18%, respectively. There has been a decline in hospital admissions in all provinces except the Western Cape.

Government added that, while the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalisation than in previous waves, meaning hospitals can increase its capacity for admission of patients even for routine health services.

Sadly however, there is a marginal increase in the number of deaths in all the provinces.

RELATED: How does ending the curfew fair up to science?

Changes to regulations alos allow for alcohol establishments that have licences to operate beyond 11pm will revert back to full licence conditions.

The NCCC will continue to closely monitor the situation and will make further adjustments as necessary, particularly if pressure on health facilities increases.

South Africans are urged to continue observing basic health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus, which includes the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, and failure to wear a mask when required remains a criminal offence.

Here's how some South Africans reacted to the news that Government is dropping the curfew

Government also commended South Africans who have observed the health regulations and protocols over the festive season and urged everyone to continue to act cautiously and responsibly over the new year and for the remainder of the holiday season.




