Easing of level 1 restrictions & lifting of curfew justified, say health experts





A sharp decline in positive cases is behind government's decision to ease lockdown restrictions

Government scrapped the curfew which was in place from midnight until 4am

Nightclubs and bars will now be allowed to host events for the first time since March 2020

Indoor events restricted to a maximum of 1000, and a maximum of 2000 people allowed at outdoor events

© quatrox/123rf.com

South Africans will be able to gather and party into the new year, following government's decision to ease lockdown restrictions, which includes the scrapping of a curfew.

There had been a growing call from a number of sectors for this to be implemented, particularly from the hospitality industry which had been battling to recover since lockdown was first imposed in March 2020.

The curfew was in place from 00:00 until 04:00.

RELATED: Government lifts curfew ahead of New Year's eve and eases level 1 restrictions

The Presidency also confirmed that gatherings are now restricted to no more than 1000 people indoors, and a limit of 2000 people at outdoor events.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.

Given the record rise in positive cases in Europe and the USA, how safe is it for South Africa to ease restrictions, as we still face the highly contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant?

Dr Wolfgang Preiser, head of the division of medical virology at Stellenbosch University says the easing of restrictions is justified, given the decline in positive cases.

RELATED: How does ending the curfew fair up to science?

I think that we can be confident that the worst of the fourth wave is definitely over. Dr Wolfgang Preiser - Head of the division of medical virology at Stellenbosch University

It's interesting to see the numbers dwindle as fast as they rose. Dr Wolfgang Preiser - Head of the division of medical virology at Stellenbosch University

There's increasing evidence now that Omicron may be somewhat less virulent than previous ones. Dr Wolfgang Preiser - Head of the division of medical virology at Stellenbosch University

What really bailed us out, I think is the high level of some degree of immunity that most of us have here in South Africa. Dr Wolfgang Preiser - Head of the division of medical virology at Stellenbosch University

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.