Imibongo kaMakhulu Handmade Dolls hopes to promote diversity within toy industry
- Nondumiso Gogela had the idea for the business when she pregnant with her daughter
- She noticed a lack of dolls of colour in toys stores
- Imibongo Ka'Makhulu makes artisanal handmade dolls
Meet Nondumiso Gogela, a Cape Town mother who makes hand-made brown and black dolls to represent little girls of colour.
During Nondumiso’s pregnancy, she noticed there were not many toys which were inclusive, for children of colour.
That realisation sparked the idea of Imibongo kaMakhulu Handmade Dolls.
Four years since she started her business, Gogela continues to push for change within the toy industry.
Each and every single doll is handmade, so we're in a process of training someone to make them.Nondumiso Gogela - Owner of Imibongo kaMakhulu Handmade Dolls
I wasn't the only one that noticed the lack of representation in toys at toy shops.Nondumiso Gogela - Owner of Imibongo kaMakhulu Handmade Dolls
Gogela says she's noticed there has been some change in terms of more dolls of colour available on the shelves of toy stores.
It's now more visible, and people are more aware of it now. I think parents are also trying to consciously make a change and be aware of the toys they put in their toy spaces and what their children are playing with.Nondumiso Gogela - Owner of Imibongo kaMakhulu Handmade Dolls
