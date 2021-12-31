Road deaths climb as transport authorities urge motorists to drive responsibly





Fiver people were killed in a collision on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson on 30 December 2021. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Five young women were killed in an accident on the R60 on Thursday when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck between Worcester and Robertson.

More than 110 people have now died on Western Cape roads in December.

55 fatalities were recorded in one week, between 20-27 December.

The national government on Thursday announced the lifting of the curfew which was in place from midnight until 4am.

Establishments like nightclubs and bars that have licences to operate beyond 11pm can now also operate revert to full licence conditions.

Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell says he's seriously concerned about the high number of drunk drivers being arrested.

I want to appeal to motorists to please not drink and drive. Please be patient on our roads. A 5 second decision can impact lives and cost lives. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

If you are traveling and driving yourself, please do not drink and drive. Be careful and patient. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

If you are going out and having a good time and wanting to drink, please use other modes to get to your destination. Daylin Mitchell - Western Cape Transport MEC

