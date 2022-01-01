



It's a new year and you might be thinking of changing careers or upskilling your skills.

Co-founder and Head of Postgraduate Studies and Research at The Independent Institute of Education’s Vega, Dr Carla Enslin, says top companies are starting to search for top talent again.

Speaking to Ray White Enslin says people need to look at what it is they do very well and what is it they are passionate about to enjoy their work.

Your passion has to be there, it is how you are going to find yourself forever curious about what it is that you do. It's your source of ingenuity, it's your source of doing things differently. Dr Carla Enslin, co-founder & Head of Postgraduate Studies and Research - The Independent Institute of Education’s Vega

For students who do not know what they want to study, Enslin has this advice.

I would spend time with individuals who know me well, parents, friends, mentors to uncover what they believe I do uncommonly well. If you understand what it is you do uncommonly well, you are uncovering your things of passion. Dr Carla Enslin, co-founder & Head of Postgraduate Studies and Research - The Independent Institute of Education’s Vega

I would really encourage students to spend time on websites and study institutions marketing materials. Dr Carla Enslin, co-founder & Head of Postgraduate Studies and Research - The Independent Institute of Education’s Vega

This article first appeared on 702 : What should influence your choice of study for gainful employment in SA