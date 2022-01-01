Streaming issues? Report here
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White

1 January 2022 6:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Betty White
Actress
The Golden Girls

The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.

Tributes are pouring in for award-winning actress Betty White.

The 'Golden Girl' made US television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, starring on popular sitcoms The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show'.

She passed away at the age of 99 at her home.


This article first appeared on 702 : Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White




