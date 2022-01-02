How to effectively deal with addiction
A new year represents fresh beginnings and different choices for many people.
Some people might be planning to get rid of an addiction which might be challenging than they expected.
Speaking to Ray White, Mazeka explains some long-term strategies to overcoming addiction.
The first step to getting help and dealing with addiction, one must admit that there is a problem, the substance I am taking or gambling I am doing is problematic.Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town
With most substances is not easy (to go cold turkey) but some people are able to overcome immediately using willpower and discipline.Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town
It is not a good idea to substitute one addiction with another. It is not really an effective long term strategy for dealing with addiction.Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : How to effectively deal with addiction
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/drug_addiction_diverse.html
More from Local
The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup
A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building.Read More
Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting.Read More
Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe
Amy MacIver interviews Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.Read More
Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.Read More
Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about the NYE casualty numbers.Read More
Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse and Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow
Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham.Read More
Prepare yourself for the financial challenges of 2022
Saskia Falken speaks to Erica Liebenberg, finance editor at Just Money.Read More
How to protect yourself against scams during festive season online shopping
Charlotte Kilbane speaks to tech journalist Brendon Petersen.Read More
A dedicated TV channel for dogs? What a barking mad idea!
John Maytham speaks to Jacqueline Boyd, a senior lecturer in Animal Science at Nottingham Trent University.Read More
Scaling down? Tiny Homes are the latest living trend
Zain Johnson speaks to Yulande Roxburgh, CEO and founder of Tinyhome Africa.Read More
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021
Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.Read More
5 most-read 'motoring' articles of 2021
From the cheapest, to the most expensive cars on the planet; here are the most popular motoring pieces of the past year.Read More
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time!
CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is!Read More
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More