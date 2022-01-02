



A new year represents fresh beginnings and different choices for many people.

Some people might be planning to get rid of an addiction which might be challenging than they expected.

Speaking to Ray White, Mazeka explains some long-term strategies to overcoming addiction.

The first step to getting help and dealing with addiction, one must admit that there is a problem, the substance I am taking or gambling I am doing is problematic. Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town

With most substances is not easy (to go cold turkey) but some people are able to overcome immediately using willpower and discipline. Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town

It is not a good idea to substitute one addiction with another. It is not really an effective long term strategy for dealing with addiction. Bathandwa Mazeka, Counselling psychologist - University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on 702 : How to effectively deal with addiction