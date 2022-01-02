BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected
Emergency services are battling to contain a fire that broke out at Parliament in Cape Town on Sunday Morning.
City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire.
Carelse says investigations will commence when the fire has been extinguished.
The fire has not been contained yet. Initial reports have it that the fire started on the third floor by the office space.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue
The fire and safety inspector that's on the scene says there is coming imitating from the National Assembly as well.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue
We've also had reports that certain walls are cracking and the bitumen on top of the roof is also melting.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue
Picture and videos have been shared on social media about the fire.
Fire at Parliament in Cape Town as seen from Table Mountain pic.twitter.com/AS4djLJa1N— Rowan Spazzoli (@rspazzoli) January 2, 2022
Fire at our national parliament.— Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) January 2, 2022
Not a great start 2022!
Hopefully the fire will be contained & doused fast without causing extensive damage.
Fire is in the Old Assembly building where our offices are.
Thanks @MartinMyers for the alert & photos. pic.twitter.com/V7PByj1ZXI
BREAKING: Fire rips through Parliament building in Cape Town as black smoke fills sky https://t.co/rzzGsJuumK pic.twitter.com/anADPHSNdM— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) January 2, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected
More from Local
The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup
A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building.Read More
Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting.Read More
Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe
Amy MacIver interviews Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.Read More
Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.Read More
Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about the NYE casualty numbers.Read More
Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse and Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More