PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille
Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille says the cause of the fire in Parliament is being investigated.
Speaking outside the Parliament precinct, De Lille says the situation is under control for now and they have contained the fire in the chambers of the National Council of Provinces.
De Lille added that this is a very sad day for democracy for Parliament is the home of our democracy.
RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected
Here are several road closures that have been established:
- Plein Street at Roeland
- Commercial and Roeland closed at Hope Street
- St. John's Street closed at Vrede Street
- Commercial closed at Buitenkant Street
Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille briefs media about the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/EToP92xo0b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2022
#ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/1xVysGNBmC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2022
This article first appeared on 702 : PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
More from Local
The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup
A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building.Read More
Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting.Read More
Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe
Amy MacIver interviews Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.Read More
Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.Read More
Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about the NYE casualty numbers.Read More
Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse and Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More