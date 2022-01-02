PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end? John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead. 3 January 2022 7:30 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building. 3 January 2022 5:38 PM
View all Local
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. 3 January 2022 10:56 AM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
View all Politics
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021 Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year. 24 December 2021 9:32 AM
View all Business
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Prepare yourself for the financial challenges of 2022 Saskia Falken speaks to Erica Liebenberg, finance editor at Just Money. 30 December 2021 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
Adam Gilchrist shares his family Christmas trifle recipe for the first time! CapeTalk listeners insisted on getting his recipe - so here it is! 24 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
Container with lunar soil from 1972 Apollo mission to be opened 50 years later John Maytham speaks to astronomer and author, Professor David Block. 30 December 2021 11:48 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
View all World
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
View all Africa
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
Are we living up to the true meaning of Christmas? John Maytham speaks to Reverend Alan Storey who reminds listeners about the religious meaning of the holiday.  25 December 2021 7:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille

2 January 2022 11:07 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fire
Patricia de Lille
Parliament fire

Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille gave preliminary findings and progress in extinguishing the fire in Parliament.

Public Works and Infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille says the cause of the fire in Parliament is being investigated.

Speaking outside the Parliament precinct, De Lille says the situation is under control for now and they have contained the fire in the chambers of the National Council of Provinces.

De Lille added that this is a very sad day for democracy for Parliament is the home of our democracy.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected

Here are several road closures that have been established:

  • Plein Street at Roeland
  • Commercial and Roeland closed at Hope Street
  • St. John's Street closed at Vrede Street
  • Commercial closed at Buitenkant Street

This article first appeared on 702 : PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'This is a sad day for democracy', bemoans De Lille




2 January 2022 11:07 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fire
Patricia de Lille
Parliament fire

More from Local

The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?

3 January 2022 7:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'

3 January 2022 6:42 PM

Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup

3 January 2022 5:38 PM

A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts

3 January 2022 5:37 PM

Bianca Resnekov speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe

3 January 2022 3:33 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu

3 January 2022 2:58 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem

3 January 2022 12:34 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about the NYE casualty numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks

3 January 2022 8:33 AM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse and Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'

2 January 2022 5:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to effectively deal with addiction

2 January 2022 11:36 AM

Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'

Business Local Opinion

Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow

Opinion Lifestyle

Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup

Local

EWN Highlights

Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday

3 January 2022 7:10 PM

Iran vows revenge unless Trump tried for Soleimani killing

3 January 2022 6:34 PM

Preliminary investigation clears Howe noodles in EC child deaths

3 January 2022 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA