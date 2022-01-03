Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
- A suspected arsonist is due in court on Tuesday in connection with a fire at Parliament
- A man was arrested by the Hawks after the fire that broke out on Sunday
- Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo says investigators will also probe why Parliament's sprinkler system failed to kick in
The man arrested in connection with the fire that gutted parts of Parliament is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old suspect faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and will also be charged under the National Key Point Act
The Hawks arrested the suspect on Sunday after he was apparently seen on the premises during the time of the fire.
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo says the man was allegedly caught with some suspected stolen property after he gained entry to the parliamentary precinct without authorisation.
Mbambo says officials will be investigating the motive for his actions.
"We are not sure at this stage what his intention was with him being in Parliament but he was caught with some of the items that are believed to have been stolen in Parliament and he was found in the building at... the time when the building was on fire", she tells CapeTalk.
Investigators will also probe why the sprinkler system was not activated during the blaze.
According to Mbambo, investigators will only gain access to the precinct once it is declared safe.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the fire department received the call about the blaze just after 6am on Sunday morning.
However, there are reports that the fire may have started three hours prior to the call.
Carelse says the fire has completely gutted the third floor of the Old Assembly Building, including the office space and the gymnasium. The roof has also caved in.
He says fire crews are monitoring various hotsposts within the precinct to avoid any flare-ups on Monday morning.
We received the call at 6:12am. I hear there are rumors that it started at 3am already but I can only confirm that we got the call at 6:12am and in about five or six minutes, the first appliance from Roeland Street Fire Station arrived on scene.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service
It was very challenging. We had over 70 firefighters with almost 12 appliances.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service
I would say it would take a very long time for the National Assembly to be up and running again.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service
Source : JP Smith/City of Cape Town
