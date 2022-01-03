Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety





Labour union Nehawu claims that the Parliament fire could have been prevented if weekend security personnel had not been scaled down due to cost-cutting

Nehawu's Baxolise Mali says no protection services staff were on duty at the time of the blaze

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rubbished the allegations and says SAPS armed guards were on the premises

Firefighting crews at Parliament on 3 January 2022 as they work to extinguish to last remnants of a fire that started on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

Parliament has slammed allegations that Sunday's fire could have been prevented if there were protection services staff on duty.

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) claims that there were no parliamentary protection services staff on duty when the fire broke out early on Sunday morning.

According to Nehawu's provincial secretary Baxolise Mali, weekend and overtime shifts were cut due to cost-cutting.

"They were told that there is no money available", Mali tells CapeTalk.

He claims that the fire may have been detected and extinguished sooner if there was personnel on duty.

We definitely believe that had they been allowed to continue... they would have picked up that issue. Baxolise Mali, Western Cape Secretary - Nehawu

There are guys who were supposed to have been working there in the Protection Services. They were supposed to have worked on weekends and also on holidays but in December they were told by management that they ought not to continue with that work because Parliament has no funds to pay them fo weekends and overtime work in the form of holidays. Baxolise Mali, Western Cape Secretary - Nehawu

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has criticised Nehawu for what he describes as "wild speculation" following the blaze.

He says the labour union is being irresponsible by trying to link the fire incident with an ongoing wage dispute.

We are concerned by the wild speculations being made particularly by Nehawu. It is very unfortunate. We are aware that Nehawu is unhappy with the salary negotiations that is currently underway but it is really irresponsible to conflate that with the situation that has happened yesterday. Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

Mothapo says the fire is still being investigated by authorities at this stage.

He says although the number of protection services staff was reduced at Parliament, the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains the first port of call for all safety issues.

"When we reduced the number of protection services staff to work at Parliament... the police service kicked in and they are responsible for ensuring there is safety and security at Parliament", he says.

There was a decision that was taken about two years ago to reduce the number of Protection Services staff at Parliament as a result of the pandemic. This is one of the issues that was raised by Nehawu last year already. Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

The South African Police Service is the one that is the armed guard of Parliament. They are responsible for patrolling the premises of Parliament to ensure that there is safety and security and they were responsible for picking up the fire yesterday morning and to inform the firefighters who were able to respond. Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament

Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde says investigators must urgently determine the cause of the fire and why it was able to spread across the precinct.

"There were a whole lot of issues that obviously will come out in the investigation", the premier adds.