Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety
- Labour union Nehawu claims that the Parliament fire could have been prevented if weekend security personnel had not been scaled down due to cost-cutting
- Nehawu's Baxolise Mali says no protection services staff were on duty at the time of the blaze
- Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rubbished the allegations and says SAPS armed guards were on the premises
Parliament has slammed allegations that Sunday's fire could have been prevented if there were protection services staff on duty.
The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) claims that there were no parliamentary protection services staff on duty when the fire broke out early on Sunday morning.
According to Nehawu's provincial secretary Baxolise Mali, weekend and overtime shifts were cut due to cost-cutting.
"They were told that there is no money available", Mali tells CapeTalk.
He claims that the fire may have been detected and extinguished sooner if there was personnel on duty.
RELATED: Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
We definitely believe that had they been allowed to continue... they would have picked up that issue.Baxolise Mali, Western Cape Secretary - Nehawu
There are guys who were supposed to have been working there in the Protection Services. They were supposed to have worked on weekends and also on holidays but in December they were told by management that they ought not to continue with that work because Parliament has no funds to pay them fo weekends and overtime work in the form of holidays.Baxolise Mali, Western Cape Secretary - Nehawu
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has criticised Nehawu for what he describes as "wild speculation" following the blaze.
He says the labour union is being irresponsible by trying to link the fire incident with an ongoing wage dispute.
We are concerned by the wild speculations being made particularly by Nehawu. It is very unfortunate. We are aware that Nehawu is unhappy with the salary negotiations that is currently underway but it is really irresponsible to conflate that with the situation that has happened yesterday.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
Mothapo says the fire is still being investigated by authorities at this stage.
He says although the number of protection services staff was reduced at Parliament, the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains the first port of call for all safety issues.
"When we reduced the number of protection services staff to work at Parliament... the police service kicked in and they are responsible for ensuring there is safety and security at Parliament", he says.
There was a decision that was taken about two years ago to reduce the number of Protection Services staff at Parliament as a result of the pandemic. This is one of the issues that was raised by Nehawu last year already.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
The South African Police Service is the one that is the armed guard of Parliament. They are responsible for patrolling the premises of Parliament to ensure that there is safety and security and they were responsible for picking up the fire yesterday morning and to inform the firefighters who were able to respond.Moloto Mothapo, Spokesperson - Parliament
Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde says investigators must urgently determine the cause of the fire and why it was able to spread across the precinct.
"There were a whole lot of issues that obviously will come out in the investigation", the premier adds.
All I know is that we've now got to get some proper investigators in to do their work and look for the source and answer all these questions; why all these systems weren't working, why weren't they checked.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around
Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.Read More
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst
Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique.Read More
822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun
Automobile Association's Layton Beard discusses the spike in road fatalities.Read More
3000 schools across South Africa still have pit loos, SAHRC to take legal action
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the SAHRC's Fatima Chohan about their litigation action against five provincial education departments.Read More
Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison
Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa 'willing to fall on the sword’ to protect ANC
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss trending stories including leaked ANC NEC audio that went viral.Read More
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity
SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means.Read More