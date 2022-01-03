Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem





Trauma units in the Western Cape were as busy they used to be before the Covid-19 pandemic this past NYE weekend

Top WC health official Dr. Saadiq Kariem says most of the trauma cases were linked to alcohol abuse

At the same time, he says hospitals in the province are starting to see a decrease in Covid-19 cases

Hospital trauma units in the Western Cape were overwhelmed with alcohol-related cases over New Year's Eve including stab wounds, assault wounds, gunshot wounds, and vehicle collisions.

The Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, says the trauma cases matched the numbers previously recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were 1,652 trauma cases in public hospitals across the province between 8pm on Friday 31 December 2021 and 8am Monday 3 January 2022.

This is compared to 313 trauma cases recorded over the same time period last year during the government's 9pm curfew and second-wave alcohol ban.

Among the 1,652 cases this NYE weekend, there were 31 gunshot wounds, 580 stabbings, 418 blunt assaults, 107 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents, and 10 gender-based violence cases.

Dr. Kariem says these figures correspond with the historical pattern over the NYE period in the province.

"This is what our hospitals would see year after year", he tells CapeTalk.

He says Western Cape health teams ensured that there was sufficient staff on duty and additional hospital supplies in anticipation of the NYE weekend.

"This is pretty much a return to pre-Covid trauma-related numbers for our hospital staff".

At the same time, Kariem says active coronavirus cases are decreasing in the province in addition to other indicators showing a "sharper downward trend on the Covid-19 front".

It's a massive, massive return to what we would have seen pre-Covid-19. This is kind of the normal trauma-related cases over a weekend period that we would see, particularly over the New Year's weekend and particularly over the Christmas weekend as well. We saw similar numbers there. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We recorded a 40% increase that we saw that [Christmas] weekend. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health