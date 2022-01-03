Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu





Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says Cape Town International Airport should be named after Desmond Tutu

'The Arch', as he was affectionately known, died on Boxing Day aged 90

His ashes were interred at St George's Cathedral during a private family service led by Makgoba on Sunday

A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has proposed that Cape Town International Airport be named after Archbishop Desmond Tutu to honour the late Nobel laureate.

Makgoba made the call while speaking a private family service on Sunday during which Tutu’s remains were interred in front of the high altar of St George’s Cathedral.

Tutu passed away on 26 December 2021 and his funeral service was held at the cathedral on Saturday morning.

Makgoba says naming the airport after Tutu would be a great way to keep his memory and legacy alive in Cape Town.

He says the name change could serve as a reminder of Tutu's values and be a symbol of his vision and hope for a democratic South Africa.

The Anglican Archbishop says the proposal is not a political statement but one guided by the spirit of Ubuntu that Tutu always embodied.

We're in a democratic South Africa and it is a proposal in humility. It's not a political statement. It might be straightforward, but it may not be for some. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Those beautiful moments that took our country forward in terms of our liberation struggle are very important and renaming Cape Town International Airport after him sounds sensible. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

I'm an introvert and I'm a pastor to this nation and I know there are a number of issues but I hope that we could look at this proposal with the spirit of Ubuntu. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

WATCH BACK: Funeral service bidding farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu