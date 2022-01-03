Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu
- Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says Cape Town International Airport should be named after Desmond Tutu
- 'The Arch', as he was affectionately known, died on Boxing Day aged 90
- His ashes were interred at St George's Cathedral during a private family service led by Makgoba on Sunday
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has proposed that Cape Town International Airport be named after Archbishop Desmond Tutu to honour the late Nobel laureate.
Makgoba made the call while speaking a private family service on Sunday during which Tutu’s remains were interred in front of the high altar of St George’s Cathedral.
Tutu passed away on 26 December 2021 and his funeral service was held at the cathedral on Saturday morning.
Makgoba says naming the airport after Tutu would be a great way to keep his memory and legacy alive in Cape Town.
He says the name change could serve as a reminder of Tutu's values and be a symbol of his vision and hope for a democratic South Africa.
The Anglican Archbishop says the proposal is not a political statement but one guided by the spirit of Ubuntu that Tutu always embodied.
We're in a democratic South Africa and it is a proposal in humility. It's not a political statement. It might be straightforward, but it may not be for some.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Those beautiful moments that took our country forward in terms of our liberation struggle are very important and renaming Cape Town International Airport after him sounds sensible.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
I'm an introvert and I'm a pastor to this nation and I know there are a number of issues but I hope that we could look at this proposal with the spirit of Ubuntu.Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
WATCH BACK: Funeral service bidding farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Source : facebook.com
More from Local
The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup
A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building.Read More
Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting.Read More
Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe
Amy MacIver interviews Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.Read More
Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about the NYE casualty numbers.Read More
Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse and Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More
How to effectively deal with addiction
Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.Read More