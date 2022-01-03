Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe
Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out at Parliament early on Sunday.
The Hawks’ forensic investigations are waiting to enter the building once it is deemed safe.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but police have arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of arson and theft.
The sprinkler system was turned off and the fire alarm only sounded once firefighters were already at the scene.
The fire totally gutted the old assembly’s top two floors.
There were no injuries.
Amy MacIver interviewed Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse (scroll up to listen).
It’s a horrific scene… From the second floor upwards its total devastation… There’s little left…Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services
We worked 24-hour shifts… It could’ve been much worse if we didn’t have the resources the city has…Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
More from Local
The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?
John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup
A pick-up in the wind is being blamed for embers catching light within the roof of the Parliament building.Read More
Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts
Bianca Resnekov speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting.Read More
Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.Read More
Western Cape's NYE trauma admissions returned to pre-Covid-19 levels - Dr Kariem
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem about the NYE casualty numbers.Read More
Arson suspect to appear in court on Tuesday following Parliament fire - Hawks
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse and Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Suspect arrested, matter handed over to Hawks'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Parliament burning is a terrible and devastating event.Read More
How to effectively deal with addiction
Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction.Read More