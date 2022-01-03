Parliament fire is out – but the damage is severe





Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out at Parliament early on Sunday.

The Hawks’ forensic investigations are waiting to enter the building once it is deemed safe.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but police have arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of arson and theft.

The sprinkler system was turned off and the fire alarm only sounded once firefighters were already at the scene.

The fire totally gutted the old assembly’s top two floors.

There were no injuries.

Firefighting crews at Parliament on 3 January 2022 as they work to extinguish to last remnants of a fire that started on 2 January 2022. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

It’s a horrific scene… From the second floor upwards its total devastation… There’s little left… Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services