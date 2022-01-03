Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow
Police are drawing attention to the dangers of the ownership of certain breeds of dogs.
The difficult discussion began last month after a three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a Pitbull in Zwide in the Eastern Cape.
The Pitbull reportedly broke out of the yard through a broken gate.
Amy MacIver interviewed SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham (scroll up to listen).
Legislation makes you responsible for injuries to other people or animals… You would be [held criminally liable] … You have to be in control of your animals at all times…Belinda Abraham, spokesperson - SPCA
Our kennels are full of dogs from owners who have failed them… typically dogs that haven’t been socialised as puppies… A lot of owners punish their dogs inappropriately… Human aggression often causes canine aggression…Belinda Abraham, spokesperson - SPCA
