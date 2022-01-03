'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out early on Sunday and severely damaged Parliament.
The fire totally gutted the old assembly’s top two floors.
There were no injuries.
The Hawks are looking into the case of a 49-year-old man that has been charged with arson and theft.
The suspect was arrested inside Parliament.
The fire sprinklers were reportedly tested, and everything was in working order, according to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
“Someone closed one of the valves, so there was no water to trigger the automatic sprinkler system coming on,” said De Lille.
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille (scroll up to listen).
The fire department was there in six minutes…Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure
Somebody was arrested inside Parliament. Why did we not see this person on the CCTV cameras? … The person was in the building since 2:00 Am. In fact, he was trapped by fire and the police had to break down a door to rescue him…Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure
… We checked the sprinkling systems… Somebody turned off one of the valves providing water… The fire alarm was only activated when the fire engines arrived…Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure
We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament… The person gained entry through a window. The window was left open! The sprinkler was turned off!Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure
Source : JP Smith/City of Cape Town
