Nobody should have access to a building's fire sprinkler system, say experts
- A fire broke out in the parliament building on Sunday causing extensive damage
- A suspect has been arrested and is due to appear in court on Tuesday
- It's alleged that the building's automatic sprinkler system was tampered and failed to activate
More than a day after a fire broke out at the Parliament buildings in Cape Town, firefighters were still battling to extinguish the blaze.
The fire has caused extensive damage to the Old National Assembly building, resulting in the roof collapsing.
The fire also spread to the National Assembly chamber, causing further damage.
According to an EWN report, a man who was arrested in connection with the fire is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of arson and theft after he was found on the premises without permission.
According to Patricia de Lille, minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, the sprinkler system at Parliament appears to have been tampered with, as it was switched off at the time the fire broke out.
Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP fire risk consulting says regulations require such intricate equipment to be behind a locked gate.
These are generally behind a locked area, so a fence, a gate or door, to prevent people from just coming in and tampering with them.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP fire risk consulting
Usually when installed correctly, you won't have easy access to them, and members of the public shouldn't be able to have access to them easily.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP fire risk consulting
According to De Lille, there was no water to trigger the automatic sprinkler system because a valve had been closed, this despite a maintenance check having been conducted prior to parliament closing for the festive season.
That routine check had apparently revealed that everything, including the sprinklers were in working order.
Van Niekerk says there are three reasons as to why the valve might have been closed.
When somebody has a leak on a sprinkler system, they'll switch the valve off. Generally, your insurance policy requires you to notify the insurer and also the fire department in the event that you've switched off the sprinkler system.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP fire risk consulting
If you were conducting repairs, you'd also switch it off. This again would require you to notify your insurer.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP fire risk consulting
The third reason would be intentional. We found that in these recent riots and fires in Durban, that people would go shut off the sprinkler system before they started the fire. This was to ensure maximum damage.Michael van Niekerk - CEO of ASP fire risk consulting
During a media briefing on Monday afternoon, De Lille says the building had not yet been declared safe for investigators to access, and that drones would be used to get a bird’s eye view of the extent of the damage.
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
