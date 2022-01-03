UIF slashes online claims backlog





The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has slashed the time it takes to pay online claims, it says.

The reduction in the backlog is due to the newly decentralised way it processes online claims.

The UIF paid out R930 million to 180 833 claimants in December.

There were 113 000 backed up online claims in September against 28 000 in November.

By the time the UIF’s offices closed for Christmas, the backlog was further whittled down to 3000.

© prosot/123rf.com

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF (scroll up to listen).

The system was not configured properly… So, we had to decentralise… to speed up processes, yielding results. Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services - UIF