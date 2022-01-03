Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup





There has been a flare-up at Parliament, confirmed Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services late on Monday afternoon.

The wind has picked up and embers are catching light within the roof.

Picture: somchai999/123rf.com

The building has not been declared safe for investigators, but drones would soon be used.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

