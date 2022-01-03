Parliament is on fire again, after wind causes flareup
There has been a flare-up at Parliament, confirmed Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services late on Monday afternoon.
The wind has picked up and embers are catching light within the roof.
The building has not been declared safe for investigators, but drones would soon be used.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
