The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?





World Health Organisation officially declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic in March 2020

Most countries around the world then went into lockdown

More than 5 million people worldwide are believed to have died from Covid-19 related complications

South African has recorded more than 91 000 Covid-19 related deaths

One of the most asked questions of 2021 was, ''When will the pandemic end?''

When will it become an endemic? When do we stop wearing masks? How many more booster shots will we take?

So many questions, so few answers.

South African vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert, Dr Shabir Madhi has come out strongly against the National Department of Health’s decision to pause its plan to stop the contact tracing and isolation of people exposed to Covid-19.

Dr Madhi vented his frustration on Twitter at what he described as an “astounding u-turn”.

@HealthZA an astounding U turning doing away with quarantine and contact tracing, Can only marvel how NDoH once again clutches defeat from the jaws of victory! The reasons why contact tracing and quarantine are futile in the SA context has been detailed https://t.co/0MxZbxbw0F — Shabir Madhi (@ShabirMadh) December 29, 2021

Madhi slammed the department’s defence of needing to consult with stakeholders as “devoid of any substance”, reiterating the decision to do away with quarantine and contact tracing was informed by science.

His views were supported by Groote Schuur hospital’s head of infectious diseases and HIV medicine, Marc Mendleson.

Most unwelcome 'pause'! Contact tracing & quarantine in the 🇿🇦 context never worked & is a ridiculous waste of time. @HealthZA needs to have the courage of its convictions, look at the science & take the pragmatic approach @ShabirMadh @FrancoisVenter3 https://t.co/qAX28oS67E — Marc Mendelson (@SouthAfricanASP) December 29, 2021

The million dollar question remains, where to from here for the Pandemic in 2022?

We can expect ongoing mutations in the virus. We can expect new variants to evolve. Dr Shabir Madhi - Vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert

The last few months have been highly informative in that what we have experienced in South Africa is extensive amounts of immunity against severe disease. Dr Shabir Madhi - Vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert

Not sufficient immunity to protect against infection or prevent people from getting mild illness or reinfection, but certainly good levels of immunity against severe disease. To a large extent, that should dictate what we should expect moving forward. Dr Shabir Madhi - Vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert

Unless the virus undergoes tremendous mutations, anything beyond what has been experienced up until now, I think what we're going to experience is ongoing circulation of the virus. Dr Shabir Madhi - Vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert

It's extremely unlikely that this virus is going to end up mutating and becoming more virulent than what we experienced during the course of the first three waves. Dr Shabir Madhi - Vaccinologist and an infectious diseases expert

