January fuel price decrease to come as a relief to consumers
- All grades of fuel will decrease in price this month
- The price reduction is due to international oil prices and the Rand/Dollar exchange rate
- It comes as a relief to consumers after fuel costs reached a record high in 2021
Consumers will start the new year off with some relief, as the price of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and LP gas are all set to decrease.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced that the retail price of 93 octane petrol will decrease by 71 cents a litre, while 95 octane will decrease by 68 cents.
The wholesale price of diesel will be slashed by by 67.8 cents a litre, while the price of illuminating paraffin will lowered by 71 cents a litre.
LP gas will cost 70 cents cheaper per kilogram.
RELATED: We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association
Last month, the Automobile Association once again called for a review of the fuel price structure after priced reached a record breaking high.
The price of fuel breached the R20 a litre mark inland, after petrol went up by 75 cents a litre.
"There's a number of elements that go into just that [fuel] product and before it's sold onto the public, you get these levies... that are around 35% to 40% of for the two biggest levies that being the general fuel levy and the RAF levy - they comprise around R6.11 of every litre of petrol", explains AA spokesperson Layton Beard.
The price reduction will result in petrol costing below R19 a litre on the coast.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
