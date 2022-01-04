Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Tutu's pine coffin should be a symbol for us all, says Judith February

4 January 2022 8:34 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu
Tutu funeral service

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to columnist and governance specialist Judith February.
  • Desmond Tutu’s pine coffin was a strong message sent to the greedy ruling class in SA, argues Judith February
  • Even in death, she says, Tutu made a bold rebuke of the culture of materialism that has come to characterise society
Archbishop Makgoba at Desmond Tutu's funeral service. Picture: Eyewitness News.

Columnist Judith February says Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s pine coffin should stand as a symbol for all South Africans.

The Arch, as he was affectionately known, died on Boxing Day, and his funeral service was held on New Year's Day at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

RELATED: Makgoba: Proposal to name CT airport after Tutu guided by spirit of Ubuntu

In a recent Daily Maverick column, February says Tutu's pine coffin, which stood in the centre of the cathedral on Saturday morning cannot be overlooked.

She says the utter simplicity of the coffin serves as the Arch's final rebuke to the ruling class and materialistic society.

February says Tutu was strongly opposed to the culture of materialism, which has come to mark South Africa's democracy.

"I believe that one of the great failings of our democracy is this lurch towards what is the material and a moving away from the things that matter, the things that make for a community, the things that make for a common life", she tells CapeTalk.

The pine coffin, I think, should be a symbol for us all.

Judith February, Lawyer, governance specialist and columnist

I thought it was the Arch's final rebuke to the ruling class and to a society really that has lost its way quite completely.

Judith February, Lawyer, governance specialist and columnist

[Money and tenders] are this insidious force at the centre of our society. What the Arch was trying to tell us, I think, by this very simple coffin was that his life and what he stood for stands in complete juxtaposition to this culture of materialism.

Judith February, Lawyer, governance specialist and columnist



