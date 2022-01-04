'Huge blow' after members of Vaxi Taxi vaccination drive robbed in Philippi





EMS crews involved in the mobile Vaxi Taxi initiative were robbed in Philippi last week

The aim of the project is to partner with local communities to bridge the vaccination gap

EMS director Dr. Shaheem de Vries says the incident is a huge blow to the team

EMS Vaxi Taxi: Community members waiting to be vaccinated at Makaza Kitchen in Khayelitsha. Image: Western Cape Government

Health teams involved in the Vaxi Taxi Covid-19 vaccination drive have been dealt a huge blow after a recent robbery in Philippi.

A team of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials was robbed on Thursday after administering vaccinations at a community soup kitchen in the area.

Four men held the team up at gunpoint and stole their phones, wallets, and other valuable items.

It's understood that one of the suspects had been vaccinated by the team earlier that day.

The Vaxi Taxi mobile vaccination service aims to boost vaccination uptake by taking the vaccines on the road to reach people in previously underserved and rural communities.

De Vries says this is not the first attack that the Vaxi Taxi crew has faced.

He says Philippi residents have come forward to try and assist authorities with tracking down the culprits.

A community liaison spent the weekend with police "trying to locate the suspects and trying to retrieve the devices" but the men have not yet been found.

As they were packing up on Thursday afternoon, four armed men - one, in fact, who had been vaccinated by the team that day - pitched up with guns and knives, held the team up, and robbed them of their cellphones, their keys and wallets. Dr Shaheem De Vries, Director of Emergency Medical Services - Western Cape Health Department

It's been a rough week. As part of our initiative, we go into what we deem 'red zones' or dangerous hotspots. These are usually crime spots or spots where we have been attacked. Dr Shaheem De Vries, Director of Emergency Medical Services - Western Cape Health Department