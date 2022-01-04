'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?'
-
Investigations are only beginning now; it’s unclear if the fire at Parliament was an attack on our democracy
-
If investigators determine terrorism; then more people are almost certainly involved
A 49-year-old man has been charged with arson over a fire that has caused extensive damage to the Parliament building.
He is expected to appear in the Cape High Court on Tuesday.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspects foul play while Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille admitted to a breach of security.
“Why did we not see this person on the CCTV cameras?” asked De Lille. “The person was in the building since 2:00 AM. In fact, he was trapped by fire and the police had to break down a door to rescue him.
“The person gained entry through a window,” said De Lille. “The window was left open! The sprinkler was turned off!”
Was the alleged act of arson an act of terrorism?
What legal process will now follow?
John Maytham interviewed criminal defence attorney William Booth (scroll up to listen).
Is this an attack on our democracy? … our country? … Those are the facts that must be established…William Booth, criminal defence attorney
Investigators must tell us… was it set in two or three different places, or was it just someone breaking in, deciding he’s going to light a fire for some other reason than trying to attack the democracy…William Booth, criminal defence attorney
If this is an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved? … You’ve got to break into a place that is hopefully secure… If the security was there, why was he allowed to get in? … Is it an inside job? …William Booth, criminal defence attorney
It is the most horrific incident, and it has rocked the world…William Booth, criminal defence attorney
