[PICS] Humpback whale carcass washes up on Clifton Beach





A dead humpback whale washed up on Clifton Beach on Tuesday morning

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell has warned that there is a high probability of feeding sharks lurking in the area

The City of Cape Town says a section of Clifton 4th beach will be cordoned off until the carcass is removed

A large pod of humpbacks has been visiting the Atlantic seaboard since November and this is the second to wash ashore

Visitors are urged to avoid Clifton beaches due to a washed-up humpback whale carcass on Clifton beach. Image: Nicola Jowell/Facebook

The City of Cape Town's coastal management team has advised beachgoers to avoid the Clifton beaches until further notice.

A humpback whale carcass washed ashore at Clifton 4th beach on Tuesday morning and may have attracted sharks to the area.

Nicola Jowell, ward councillor on Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard, says operations are currently underway to have the carcass removed from the site.

In a statement, the City says the operation is anticipated to be completed only late on Tuesday evening.

The City advises visitors to please avoid the Clifton beaches until further notice. A humpback whale carcass washed ashore at Clifton 4th early this morning and operations are currently under way to have the carcass removed from site.



Last month, a humpback whale washed up on the rocks in Sea Point and was later towed away by an NSRI boat at high tide.

At the time, the City's coastal management team advised that it was not an unusual occurrence for a few carcasses to wash ashore.

Meanwhile, some Capetonians have expressed their concerns about the health of Cape Town's marine life on Jowell's Facebook page.

However, the City believes that the latest whale likely died of natural causes.

Finally the police have a purpose .. guarding the remains of whale calf on the shores of Clifton pic.twitter.com/qTorY4jW1z — Bevg (@bevthrills) January 4, 2022

Dead Humpback #whale washed ashore at Clifton 4th Beach, #CapeTown, this morning. Was spotted floating off Sea Point yesterday evening by local resident, Brian Kirsch. (First pic by Brian, 2nd received without credit) @seasearchafrica @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/MKOhFZeKhf — Seafari (@SeafariApp) January 4, 2022

there’s a beached whale on clifton 4 and people are still swimming?! are you guys not scared of sharks or did you not think that a dead smelly whale would attract sharks — emma knott (@emm_knott) January 4, 2022