David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP





David Scott of The Kiffness has donated R100 000 to the Sandton SPCA.

Seven months ago, a fan sent Scott a video of a cat making a noise which Scott used to create “Alugalug Cat”.

It went viral on YouTube (5.9 million views and counting!) and people started sending Scott cat videos which he turned into an EP of cat songs.

“I decided I would donate 50% of all streaming revenue from the songs to my local SPCA,” Scott told News24.

“The EP would not have been possible without the cats and so, I wanted to make sure I was giving back in some way.”

The EP has earned Scott R200 000 after more than four million streams.

John Maytham interviewed Scott (scroll up to listen).

When I put it out it just exploded across the world… Ryan Reynolds shared the song, and it was just going nuts… David Scott, The Kiffness

I have two cat videos that have done over 30 million on Facebook - it’s crazy! David Scott, The Kiffness

The Alugalug Cat… I’m assuming was from a shelter… The cat is quite scared… It just made sense to me to give back to an animal shelter… They were just delighted! David Scott, The Kiffness