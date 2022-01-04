Parly fire suspect to plead not guilty, case postponed for further investigation





The man accused in connection with the fire at Parliament has made his first court appearance

Zandile Mafe has denied the charges and plans to plead not guilty, according to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt

The matter has been postponed until Tuesday 11 January

Parliament's National Assembly on fire again after a flare-up on 3 December 2022. Picture: @MolotoMothapo/Twitter

The case against the man accused of starting a fire that has destroyed parts of Parliament has been postponed to next week.

Zandile Christmas Mafe appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Sunday. He faces two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking, and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.

Mafe’s defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, says his client will be fighting the charges.

"The defence indicated already that Mr. Mafe plans to plead not guilty", reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.

The State has been granted a seven-day postponement in the case to allow for further investigation.

According to Brandt, investigators need to verify some of Mafe's personal details before a bail hearing can be heard.

Furthermore, investigators have not been able to visit the crime scene yet because it has not been declared safe.

They are hoping for a chance to do so before the case is back in court on Tuesday 11 January.

At the same time, city officials have confirmed that the fire flare-up at Parliament has been contained.

They [firefighters] will stay there until around the end of today and then they will be able to hopefully hand the scene over to investigators who up to now have not had access to the scene as it was unsafe to do so. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Investigators did not have access to the crime scene yet and over the course of this coming week and would like to have access... and also they want to check particulars regarding bail. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News