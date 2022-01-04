Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented' The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over. 4 January 2022 7:30 PM
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report. 4 January 2022 6:36 PM
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services. 4 January 2022 4:19 PM
View all Local
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association. 4 January 2022 12:27 PM
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. 3 January 2022 10:56 AM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard. 4 January 2022 1:11 PM
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
View all Business
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022 John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year. 4 January 2022 6:49 PM
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health. 4 January 2022 4:15 PM
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2022 4:50 PM
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records. 4 January 2022 3:37 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?' John Maytham interviews criminal defence attorney William Booth. 4 January 2022 10:31 AM
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
View all Opinion
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight

4 January 2022 1:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Automobile Association
Mandy Wiener
Diesel price
AA
Layton Beard
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard.

The price of 93 octane petrol will drop by 71 cents per litre at midnight while 95 octane petrol will be 68 cents a litre cheaper.

The diesel price will come down by 68 cents per litre while paraffin will cost 71 cents a litre less.

© zakokor/123rf.com

Stable oil prices and a strengthening rand has led to the favourable price adjustments.

The Automobile Association (AA) welcomes the relief but is still calling for a review of the fuel price structure and an audit of the existing prices within that structure.

Mandy Wiener interviewed AA spokesperson Layton Beard (scroll up to listen).

The decreases are quite significant… It’s really good news, but… it doesn’t diminish the AA’s goal to get the fuel price reviewed…

Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association

We don’t think one decrease is enough. We need something that is more consistent and sustained… We will continue the good fight…

Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association



Petrol price
Fuel prices
Automobile Association
Mandy Wiener
Diesel price
AA
Layton Beard
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

More from Business

State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'

4 January 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

4 January 2022 6:36 PM

The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.

Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'

3 January 2022 8:15 PM

Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.

UIF slashes online claims backlog

3 January 2022 7:06 PM

Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF.

'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'

3 January 2022 6:42 PM

Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021

24 December 2021 9:33 AM

Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.

5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021

24 December 2021 9:32 AM

Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year.

The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers

23 December 2021 8:33 PM

Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.

Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores

23 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.

Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?

23 December 2021 6:40 PM

There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

Business Local Politics

David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP

Local Entertainment

US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

World

EWN Highlights

Drone footage of Parly fire is with the Hawks amid probe - De Lille

4 January 2022 6:50 PM

[FULL SPEECH] Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

4 January 2022 5:57 PM

Prince Buthelezi dismayed by Parliament fire

4 January 2022 5:22 PM

