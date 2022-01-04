Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight
The price of 93 octane petrol will drop by 71 cents per litre at midnight while 95 octane petrol will be 68 cents a litre cheaper.
The diesel price will come down by 68 cents per litre while paraffin will cost 71 cents a litre less.
Stable oil prices and a strengthening rand has led to the favourable price adjustments.
The Automobile Association (AA) welcomes the relief but is still calling for a review of the fuel price structure and an audit of the existing prices within that structure.
Mandy Wiener interviewed AA spokesperson Layton Beard (scroll up to listen).
The decreases are quite significant… It’s really good news, but… it doesn’t diminish the AA’s goal to get the fuel price reviewed…Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association
We don’t think one decrease is enough. We need something that is more consistent and sustained… We will continue the good fight…Layton Beard, spokesperson - Automobile Association
