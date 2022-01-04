1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013





There have been 82 coups in Africa between 1960 and 2000.

Since 2013, 20% of African countries have had a coup.

In the last two years, there has been a coup in Mali, Chad, Guinea and Sudan and the unconstitutional removal of governments in Tunisia, Burundi, and Algeria.

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent (scroll up to listen - skip to 1:17).

Africa is becoming known as the coup continent yet again. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

It has become contagious. A country that has had a coup is likely to have another one, and those around it are likely to have it. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report