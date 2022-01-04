1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report. 4 January 2022 6:36 PM
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services. 4 January 2022 4:19 PM
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association. 4 January 2022 12:27 PM
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. 3 January 2022 10:56 AM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard. 4 January 2022 1:11 PM
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard. 4 January 2022 1:11 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022 John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year. 4 January 2022 6:49 PM
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health. 4 January 2022 4:15 PM
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2022 4:50 PM
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records. 4 January 2022 3:37 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?' John Maytham interviews criminal defence attorney William Booth. 4 January 2022 10:31 AM
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We've learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We're admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013

4 January 2022 2:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Africa
Mali
Sudan
Military coup
Guinea
Chad
Coup
africa report
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent.

There have been 82 coups in Africa between 1960 and 2000.

Since 2013, 20% of African countries have had a coup.

In the last two years, there has been a coup in Mali, Chad, Guinea and Sudan and the unconstitutional removal of governments in Tunisia, Burundi, and Algeria.

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent (scroll up to listen - skip to 1:17).

Africa is becoming known as the coup continent yet again.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

It has become contagious. A country that has had a coup is likely to have another one, and those around it are likely to have it.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Are we going back to the lost decades of military rule?

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report



