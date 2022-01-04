SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country





SANBS needs to maintain a blood stock level of five days for each blood group

During the holiday period, SANBS doesn't have access to schools, universities and corporates which are regularly used as blood donation sites

The current fourth wave of Covid-19 has also impacted on donations in South Africa

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is appealing to South Africans to donate blood in a bid to boost blood stock supply.

Ravi Reddy, Chief Operations Officer at SANBS says blood stocks are running critically low.

"During the holiday period, we do not have access to schools, universities, and many corporates which traditionally make up a large proportion of the sites where regular blood donors donate. This causes a decrease in blood donations whilst the usage of blood in hospitals only decreases slightly,” says Reddy.

We need 3500 units a day to meet the demand. #DonateBloodToday pic.twitter.com/iFZ5B3WbRj — The SANBS (@theSANBS) December 30, 2021

With Covid-19, and particularly the Omicron variant, we've also had a number of staff being off sick, so that added more complexity. Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at SANBS

It is a difficult time for us to collect blood because most of our access to donors at schools, communities, businesses are not free because most of the people are on leave Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at SANBS

The SANBS needs to maintain a bloodstock level of five days for each blood group to ensure availability for patients who are in need.

Stocks are currently running on less than three days of stock.

Blood donations have been impacted significantly over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdown limiting access to regular blood drive venues.

The current fourth wave of the Covid pandemic has again significantly impacted blood donations and blood supply.

We need to be at five days stock to comfortably serve the population of South Africa. Over the December period, for most of the time we were at about two and a half days stock so we were really battling. Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at SANBS

Demand doesn't slow down as dramatically. We still have trauma cases, but unfortunately the supply of blood because of our lack of access to many areas. Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at SANBS

To become a blood donor, you must:

• Be between the ages of 16 and 75 years.

• Weigh 50kg or more.

• Be in good health.

• Lead a healthy lifestyle.

• Consider your blood safe for transfusion to a patient.

To find out more about where you can donate blood, visit www.sanbs.org.za or call 0800 11 90 31.

