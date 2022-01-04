Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer
The vaccines against Covid-19, though still providing excellent protection against serious illness and death, are becoming less effective over time.
On top of naturally waning immunity, the dominant Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 seems to easily evade antibodies produced by vaccination or infection, though not T-cells, which can fight Omicron when antibodies fail.
Getting a “booster” supercharges the vaccine’s effectiveness.
You may get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine six months after receiving your second one.
If you had a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you may get a second shot two months after your first.
Mixing vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, though this is not yet approved in South Africa.
We encourage people to go as soon as possible… There will be no SMS and no appointments… EVDS only allows you when you become eligible… [You may get a booster] 30 days after contracting Covid.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
They [children who’ve received two doses of Pfizer] will only become eligible in July…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
The Pfizer booster is another dose of exactly the same vaccine…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
At some point, it [Covid-19 vaccination] will become part of the annual flu shot…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
No person can be forced to be vaccinated… Parents can give consent…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174361073_yellow-wooden-block-with-syringe-injection-symbol-and-text-booster-dose.html?vti=m0ucfgtpeyv888fd0q-1-26
