Latest Local
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report. 4 January 2022 6:36 PM
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services. 4 January 2022 4:19 PM
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services. 4 January 2022 4:19 PM
View all Local
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association. 4 January 2022 12:27 PM
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. 3 January 2022 10:56 AM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard. 4 January 2022 1:11 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go 'round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
View all Business
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022 John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year. 4 January 2022 6:49 PM
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health. 4 January 2022 4:15 PM
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2022 4:50 PM
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records. 4 January 2022 3:37 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?' John Maytham interviews criminal defence attorney William Booth. 4 January 2022 10:31 AM
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We've learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We're admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
View all Opinion
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer

4 January 2022 4:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Western Cape Department of Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Keith Cloete
Amy MacIver
booster shots
Omicron
COVID-19 booster

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

The vaccines against Covid-19, though still providing excellent protection against serious illness and death, are becoming less effective over time.

On top of naturally waning immunity, the dominant Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 seems to easily evade antibodies produced by vaccination or infection, though not T-cells, which can fight Omicron when antibodies fail.

Getting a “booster” supercharges the vaccine’s effectiveness.

© teacherphoto/123rf.com

You may get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine six months after receiving your second one.

If you had a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you may get a second shot two months after your first.

Mixing vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, though this is not yet approved in South Africa.

Amy MacIver interviewed Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

We encourage people to go as soon as possible… There will be no SMS and no appointments… EVDS only allows you when you become eligible… [You may get a booster] 30 days after contracting Covid.

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

They [children who’ve received two doses of Pfizer] will only become eligible in July…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

The Pfizer booster is another dose of exactly the same vaccine…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

At some point, it [Covid-19 vaccination] will become part of the annual flu shot…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

No person can be forced to be vaccinated… Parents can give consent…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape



