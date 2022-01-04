US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron





The United States recorded more than one million new cases of Covid-19 on Monday – a world record.

The Omicron variant accounts for about six in 10 new cases.

Hospitalisations and deaths remain far lower than previous waves, mirroring the experience of South Africa.

The United States has become the epicentre of Omicron. © amlanmathur/123rf.com

The Omicron wave is causing extreme labour shortages in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halving isolation for asymptomatic cases to five days in response.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older.

For more detail read “US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases” – Eyewitness News