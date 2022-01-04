US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron
The United States recorded more than one million new cases of Covid-19 on Monday – a world record.
The Omicron variant accounts for about six in 10 new cases.
Hospitalisations and deaths remain far lower than previous waves, mirroring the experience of South Africa.
The Omicron wave is causing extreme labour shortages in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halving isolation for asymptomatic cases to five days in response.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older.
For more detail read “US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases” – Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179547703_hand-holding-mobile-phone-with-omicron-covid-19-variant-strain-in-front-of-flag-of-usa-showing-news-.html?vti=m2hygeci27btxhvnxn-1-12
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer
Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.Read More
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot
Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.Read More
Pick 'n Pay in Wellington orders staff to vaccinate, or face disciplinary action
Lester Kiewit interviews Pick n Pay’s David North the Food and Allied Workers Union’s Zolani Mbanjwa.Read More
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More