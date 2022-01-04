'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first of the three-part State Capture Inquiry report on Tuesday, after a last-minute court bid to stop the handover failed.
The organisation Democracy in Action (DIA) had argued that Ramaphosa should not receive the report as he may be implicated in testimony delivered at the Zondo Commission.
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo formally presented a printed copy to the President at the Union Buildings.
#StateCaptureInquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make the first part of the report available to the public on the presidency’s website within the next few hours. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2022
Zondo explained that Part 1 of the report comprises three volumes.
The first deals with South African Airways (SAA) and associated companies, the second with the New Age and the third with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
RELATED: Zondo Commission given fifth extension amid apparent tensions with Justice Dept
President Ramaphosa gave the assurance that the State Capture Commission's recommendations will be implemented.
In the end, we will come out with an implementation plan which we will submit to Parliament. That is about transparency... The people of our country will see for themselves whether we are hiding anything.. It will be a very open and transparent process that we are going to go through. Whoever is affected - we will be able to ensure that there is implementation.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.
We heard the Acting Chief Justice saying it's been a gruelling four years [since the establishment of the Commission]... There have been a number of extensions...Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The President thanking him for the sacrifices he's made... to assist South Africa to get out of a really dark period in terms of state capture... The President also saying that the efforts of whistleblowers have not gone unseen...Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Part 2 of the report - dealing with state-owned enterprises - will be released at the end of January, followed by Part 3 at the end of February.
The President is then scheduled to hand over an implementation plan to Parliament by 30 June.
Listen to the update from Eyewitness News' Kgomotso Modise below:
More from Business
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight
Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard.Read More
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'
Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.Read More
UIF slashes online claims backlog
Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021
Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.Read More
5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021
Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year.Read More
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.Read More
More from Local
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country
Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services.Read More
Parly fire suspect to plead not guilty, case postponed for further investigation
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness.Read More
[PICS] Humpback whale carcass washes up on Clifton Beach
Beachgoers have been advised to avoid Clifton beaches until further notice after a dead humpback washed ashore on Tuesday morning.Read More
'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?'
John Maytham interviews criminal defence attorney William Booth.Read More
'Huge blow' after members of Vaxi Taxi vaccination drive robbed in Philippi
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape health department's EMS director Dr. Shaheem de Vries.Read More
Tutu's pine coffin should be a symbol for us all, says Judith February
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to columnist and governance specialist Judith February.Read More
January fuel price decrease to come as a relief to consumers
The fuel price is determined by international crude oil prices, as well as the Rand/Dollar exchange rate as SA buys oil in DollarsRead More
More from Politics
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association.Read More
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.Read More
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around
Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.Read More
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst
Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique.Read More
822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun
Automobile Association's Layton Beard discusses the spike in road fatalities.Read More
3000 schools across South Africa still have pit loos, SAHRC to take legal action
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the SAHRC's Fatima Chohan about their litigation action against five provincial education departments.Read More