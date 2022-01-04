'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report





Chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo (L) handed over the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) on 4 January 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first of the three-part State Capture Inquiry report on Tuesday, after a last-minute court bid to stop the handover failed.

The organisation Democracy in Action (DIA) had argued that Ramaphosa should not receive the report as he may be implicated in testimony delivered at the Zondo Commission.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo formally presented a printed copy to the President at the Union Buildings.

#StateCaptureInquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make the first part of the report available to the public on the presidency’s website within the next few hours. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2022

Zondo explained that Part 1 of the report comprises three volumes.

The first deals with South African Airways (SAA) and associated companies, the second with the New Age and the third with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

President Ramaphosa gave the assurance that the State Capture Commission's recommendations will be implemented.

In the end, we will come out with an implementation plan which we will submit to Parliament. That is about transparency... The people of our country will see for themselves whether we are hiding anything.. It will be a very open and transparent process that we are going to go through. Whoever is affected - we will be able to ensure that there is implementation. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.

We heard the Acting Chief Justice saying it's been a gruelling four years [since the establishment of the Commission]... There have been a number of extensions... Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The President thanking him for the sacrifices he's made... to assist South Africa to get out of a really dark period in terms of state capture... The President also saying that the efforts of whistleblowers have not gone unseen... Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Part 2 of the report - dealing with state-owned enterprises - will be released at the end of January, followed by Part 3 at the end of February.

The President is then scheduled to hand over an implementation plan to Parliament by 30 June.

Listen to the update from Eyewitness News' Kgomotso Modise below: