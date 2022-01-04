Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented' The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over. 4 January 2022 7:30 PM
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report. 4 January 2022 6:36 PM
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services. 4 January 2022 4:19 PM
View all Local
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association. 4 January 2022 12:27 PM
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. 3 January 2022 10:56 AM
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols. 24 December 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard. 4 January 2022 1:11 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021 Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year. 24 December 2021 9:33 AM
View all Business
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022 John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year. 4 January 2022 6:49 PM
Covid-19 booster shots 101 – an explainer Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health. 4 January 2022 4:15 PM
Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow Amy MacIver interviews SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. 3 January 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
View all Sport
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 24 December 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 25 December 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2022 4:50 PM
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records. 4 January 2022 3:37 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
View all World
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
View all Africa
'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?' John Maytham interviews criminal defence attorney William Booth. 4 January 2022 10:31 AM
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'

4 January 2022 7:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
The Money Show
CASAC
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Lawson Naidoo
Raymond Zondo
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.
Chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo (L) handed over the first of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) on 4 January 2022. Picture: GCIS.

Tuesday saw the formal presentation of the first part of the State Capture Inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Presidency has made the document available on its website.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Parts 2 and 3 will be made available at the end of January and the end of February respectively.

Ray White interviews Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

The Commission has heard from over 300 witnesses... and many thousands of pages of documents have been submitted... and the report will necessarily be a lengthy and detailed one...

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The terms of reference were extremely broad... way beyond what was envisaged by the Public Protector in her report and that waylaid the Commission from time to time... It should perhaps have focused on prioritising issues...

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

However, Naidoo says, we have to trust the judgment of the Acting Chief Justice.

I'm sure that if there is evidence that implicates the President, the report will say so.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Both South African Airways (SAA) and the New Age have their own dedicated sections in the first part of the report.

RELATED: Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence

This is probably warranted comments Naidoo.

It formed a large part of the inquiry... It goes beyond SAA to deal with issues related to SAA Technical as well as SA Express...

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

In many cases that was really a classic case of state capture where people were put into positions of authority in this particular state-owned company to drive an agenda aimed at personal enrichment of a selected few.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

People will obviously be eager to see what the findings and recommendations are in regard to SAA because it may give us a clue as to how the Acting Chief Justice is going to deal with the report as regards other state-owned companies.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Naidoo agrees with White that there are probably also going to be a lot of worried people who were associated with the New Age, because a lot of money changed hands.

There was extensive evidence led about how these New Age breakfasts were sponsored by various government departments as well as state-owned companies and how the money flowed... in particular with individuals associated with the Gupta family.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

What is going to be critical, Naidoo says, is the implementation of the Commission's recommendations.

We've had this very lengthy and expensive process lasting almost four years... on which we spent almost R1 billion... The report doesn't just stand on its own, it has to be implemented.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The relevant law enforcement agencies, specifically the Hawks and the NPA, need to act on the evidence that has been presented there to conduct further investigations and to prosecute individuals where the evidence exists...

Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

He says there is also a political responsibility on government and on Parliament to heed the Commission's recommendations, especially if they suggest legislative and structural changes.

Naidoo believes the report will also contain recommendations on strengthening protection of whistleblowers.

Listen to the full conversation on The Money Show:




4 January 2022 7:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
The Money Show
CASAC
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Lawson Naidoo
Raymond Zondo
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo commission
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

More from Business

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

4 January 2022 6:36 PM

The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight

4 January 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'

3 January 2022 8:15 PM

Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF slashes online claims backlog

3 January 2022 7:06 PM

Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'

3 January 2022 6:42 PM

Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021

24 December 2021 9:33 AM

Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 most-read Cape property stories of 2021

24 December 2021 9:32 AM

Here are the most popular property-related articles from the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers

23 December 2021 8:33 PM

Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores

23 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?

23 December 2021 6:40 PM

There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

4 January 2022 6:36 PM

The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country

4 January 2022 4:19 PM

Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly fire suspect to plead not guilty, case postponed for further investigation

4 January 2022 1:30 PM

Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP

4 January 2022 11:49 AM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Humpback whale carcass washes up on Clifton Beach

4 January 2022 11:26 AM

Beachgoers have been advised to avoid Clifton beaches until further notice after a dead humpback washed ashore on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?'

4 January 2022 10:31 AM

John Maytham interviews criminal defence attorney William Booth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Huge blow' after members of Vaxi Taxi vaccination drive robbed in Philippi

4 January 2022 10:09 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the Western Cape health department's EMS director Dr. Shaheem de Vries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tutu's pine coffin should be a symbol for us all, says Judith February

4 January 2022 8:34 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to columnist and governance specialist Judith February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

January fuel price decrease to come as a relief to consumers

3 January 2022 9:35 PM

The fuel price is determined by international crude oil prices, as well as the Rand/Dollar exchange rate as SA buys oil in Dollars

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Million Dollar Question: When will the pandemic end?

3 January 2022 7:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist, Dr Shabir Madhi on the Covid-19 pandemic and the year ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

4 January 2022 6:36 PM

The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction

4 January 2022 12:27 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety

3 January 2022 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect

24 December 2021 1:29 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around

23 December 2021 8:46 AM

Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst

23 December 2021 8:17 AM

Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun

22 December 2021 1:38 PM

Automobile Association's Layton Beard discusses the spike in road fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3000 schools across South Africa still have pit loos, SAHRC to take legal action

22 December 2021 12:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the SAHRC's Fatima Chohan about their litigation action against five provincial education departments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling ordering him back to prison

21 December 2021 2:22 PM

Presenter Charlotte Kilbane chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report

Business Local Politics

David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP

Local Entertainment

US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron

World

EWN Highlights

Drone footage of Parly fire is with the Hawks amid probe - De Lille

4 January 2022 6:50 PM

[FULL SPEECH] Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

4 January 2022 5:57 PM

Prince Buthelezi dismayed by Parliament fire

4 January 2022 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA