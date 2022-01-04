State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'





Chair of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo (L) handed over the first of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) on 4 January 2022. Picture: GCIS.

Tuesday saw the formal presentation of the first part of the State Capture Inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Presidency has made the document available on its website.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Parts 2 and 3 will be made available at the end of January and the end of February respectively.

[DOWNLOAD]: Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report: Part 1 https://t.co/ZD3ldG2PP5 #StateCaptureReport pic.twitter.com/xA4XLZfzaW — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 4, 2022

Ray White interviews Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).

The Commission has heard from over 300 witnesses... and many thousands of pages of documents have been submitted... and the report will necessarily be a lengthy and detailed one... Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The terms of reference were extremely broad... way beyond what was envisaged by the Public Protector in her report and that waylaid the Commission from time to time... It should perhaps have focused on prioritising issues... Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

However, Naidoo says, we have to trust the judgment of the Acting Chief Justice.

I'm sure that if there is evidence that implicates the President, the report will say so. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Both South African Airways (SAA) and the New Age have their own dedicated sections in the first part of the report.

RELATED: Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence

This is probably warranted comments Naidoo.

It formed a large part of the inquiry... It goes beyond SAA to deal with issues related to SAA Technical as well as SA Express... Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

In many cases that was really a classic case of state capture where people were put into positions of authority in this particular state-owned company to drive an agenda aimed at personal enrichment of a selected few. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

People will obviously be eager to see what the findings and recommendations are in regard to SAA because it may give us a clue as to how the Acting Chief Justice is going to deal with the report as regards other state-owned companies. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Naidoo agrees with White that there are probably also going to be a lot of worried people who were associated with the New Age, because a lot of money changed hands.

There was extensive evidence led about how these New Age breakfasts were sponsored by various government departments as well as state-owned companies and how the money flowed... in particular with individuals associated with the Gupta family. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

What is going to be critical, Naidoo says, is the implementation of the Commission's recommendations.

We've had this very lengthy and expensive process lasting almost four years... on which we spent almost R1 billion... The report doesn't just stand on its own, it has to be implemented. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The relevant law enforcement agencies, specifically the Hawks and the NPA, need to act on the evidence that has been presented there to conduct further investigations and to prosecute individuals where the evidence exists... Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

He says there is also a political responsibility on government and on Parliament to heed the Commission's recommendations, especially if they suggest legislative and structural changes.

Naidoo believes the report will also contain recommendations on strengthening protection of whistleblowers.

Listen to the full conversation on The Money Show: