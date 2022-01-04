SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy
The South African Breweries (SAB) is looking into introducing a mandatory vaccination policy for employees.
"As an employer, we have a legal obligation to create a safe working environment for all employees" it says in a statement.
RELATED: 94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore
RELATED: Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
Ray White asks Lucia Swartz (Vice President: People at AB-InBev Africa) how far this "exploration" has progressed at SAB.
Swartz says the nature of the breweries' business and workforce is different to many companies that have already introduced compulsory vaccination.
She emphasizes that SAB is at the start of a consultation process with employees.
After much discussion, the leadership group decided that the most appropriate action was to consult our key employee groups and our employee representatives about mandatory vaccination, and then through that consultation we will come to an outcome.Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
Visitors who come to our work sites, we would expect them if we get to that point, to be vaccinated to be able to visit our work sites.Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
You go into this process with a desire and a dream of what you would like to achieve, but through the consultation process and engagement and the talks that you have with your employees, the outcome might be slightly different...Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
She says SAB has made it clear from the start that the company is pro-vaccination.
We have always communicated the fact that we are pro-vaccination... through creating education and awareness programmes... To date we have hosted 25 vaccination drives across our operations in South Africa...Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
Employees have responded to the vaccination drives and when we have held webinars and sessions in the workplace we've had lots of employees attend those.Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
Through the consultation we would also discuss what would happen next in those kinds of situations [where employees refuse vaccination].Lucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
We really have created an extremely safe working environment... The number of infected employees is extremely lowLucia Swartz, Vice President: People - AB-InBev Africa
For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:
Source : https://twitter.com/SABreweries/photo
More from Business
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
Large clothing retailers pledge to source 65% of goods from SA by 2030
John Maytham interviews Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
Huge fuel price relief coming at midnight
Mandy Wiener interviews AA spokesperson Layton Beard.Read More
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government'
Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School.Read More
UIF slashes online claims backlog
Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF.Read More
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament'
Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
More from Politics
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
Honest companies would be delighted to have independent tender watchdog: Maughan
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan and whistleblower Athol Williams.Read More
State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association.Read More
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.Read More
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More