Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
The 49-year-old man suspected of starting the fire that has devastated the Parliament building will remain behind bars until his second court appearance next week.
Zandile Christmas Mafe briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Charges he faces include housebreaking, theft and arson, possession of an explosive device as well as the destruction of essential infrastructure.
The fire was contained after starting at Parliament during the early hours of Sunday morning, but flared up when strong winds caused glowing embers to catch fire again on Monday.
Eyewitness News' Kevin Brandt reports that Mafe's matter was postponed for seven days to allow the state to conclude its investigations and for the damage at Parliament to be assessed.
The information we received in court is that he is a 49-year-old South African currently residing in Khayelitsha. This is part of the reason why the state requested the court to postpone the matter for seven days, to ascertain whether or not the information they do have on him is indeed true.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Mafe's attorney, Luvuyo Godla, insists his client has been set up and used as a scapegoat.
The attorney told us outside court... that they will substantiate why it could not be Mr Mafe that committed these crimes of arson as well as contravention of the National Key Points Act...Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It's expected that investigators and experts assessing the damage will be able to gain access to the building on Wednesday.
#ParliamentFire With the fire now contained, it’s expected that a multidisciplinary team of engineers will begin with assessments to establish the establish the extent of the damage. KB pic.twitter.com/zEKZtRGyfS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2022
Official events scheduled for Parliament like the President's upcoming State of the Nation address will take place at alternative venues.
Venues that have been earmarked include the Cape Town International Convention Centre and City Hall.
The Public Works Minister promised transparency and that the public will be informed as the investigations continue.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The word coming from [Public Works] officials is that everything was in order...Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Initially a preliminary report was to have been available at least by this coming Friday... but then after Sunday's flare-up we'll have to see whether it will be released by then...Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the update from the Eyewitness News reporter below:
Source : @MolotoMothapo
