'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons'
"A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” said leaders of the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom.
The five nuclear powers on Monday swore to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and to avoid using them in war.
The statement comes in the wake of a Russian military build-up close to the Ukrainian border and concerns of a conflict between the US and China over Taiwan.
There are at least 13 000 nuclear weapons armed and ready around the world.
"Nuclear annihilation is just one misunderstanding or miscalculation away,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
India, Pakistan, North Korea and almost certainly Israel also possess nuclear weapons.
South Africa dismantled its nuclear arsenal about 30 years ago, the first state in the world to voluntarily do so.
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist(scroll up to listen – skip to 0:27).
Five world powers… have made a pledge. An extremely rare thing… to prevent nuclear conflict… Everyone has signed up for it… Common sense all-around…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55353748_usa-vs-china.html?vti=mbtd5e7buk3yy0t8gu-1-4
More from World
US records a million new Covid-19 cases in a day – most of them Omicron
The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.Read More
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013
Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent.Read More
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White
The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home.Read More
Container with lunar soil from 1972 Apollo mission to be opened 50 years later
John Maytham speaks to astronomer and author, Professor David Block.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope
John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT.Read More
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list'
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile.Read More
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries
The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More