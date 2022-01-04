'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons'





"A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” said leaders of the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

The five nuclear powers on Monday swore to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and to avoid using them in war.

The statement comes in the wake of a Russian military build-up close to the Ukrainian border and concerns of a conflict between the US and China over Taiwan.

There are at least 13 000 nuclear weapons armed and ready around the world.

"Nuclear annihilation is just one misunderstanding or miscalculation away,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

India, Pakistan, North Korea and almost certainly Israel also possess nuclear weapons.

South Africa dismantled its nuclear arsenal about 30 years ago, the first state in the world to voluntarily do so.

