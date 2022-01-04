Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tech trends that are going to change your life in 2022

4 January 2022 6:49 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
tech trends
Brendon Petersen
Reframed
2022

John Maytham speaks to Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed about the tech trends for the new year.
  • Artificial Intelligence of Things is technology that's expected to improve and enhance your existing smart devices
  • Foldable devices like phones and tablets are already popular gadgets
  • Augmented and Virtual reality continues to be technology that's in high demand
Apple announces its newest gadget, the Apple Watch. Picture: CNN

Lockdown has forced many of us to become more tech savvy.

Whether it is to get connected to those we can no longer visit, enhance our gaming experience or just to get the best out of online shopping, tech is playing a bigger part in all our lives.

So what does 2022 hold for us?

Brendon Petersen, the founder of Reframed says there are three tech trends that are going to catch on in 2022.

  • AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things)

We've heard of IoT, which stands for Internet of Things. Tech geeks are now telling us to wrap our heads around the latest trend of AIoT.

But what does this all mean?

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is the combination of Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with the Internet of things (IoT) infrastructure to achieve more efficient IoT operations, improve human-machine interactions and enhance data management and analytics.

We've all got smart speakers, and internet connected TV's and fridges. Those usually respond to when you give a command, or at a set time they switch on or off. AIoT is going to be a step beyond, where it's learning your habits and use cases and can start automating those things for you.

Brendon Petersen - Founder of Reframed
  • Foldables (folding phones and tablets)

The foldable phone market has really taken off over the last few years, and by the looks of things, it's here to stay.

Most smartphone manufacturers like Motorola, Samsung and Lenovo offer foldable devices, but the problem is that they are prohibitively expensive to the average consumer.

But as these devices become even more popular and in demand, expect the prices to come down.

Whether it's foldables or something else, adjusting screen sizes is the way we are potentially going to be engaging with our devices in the next few years.

Brendon Petersen - Founder of Reframed
  • Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Ok, so we've heard Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) spoken about as a trend for the last few years already, and we've seen it incorporated into gaming already.

So what makes this a tech trend for 2022?

If you're looking at a new way of engaging with people in a virtual world, you are going to need a big push with virtual reality.

Brendon Petersen - Founder of Reframed

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




