Edgemead community gets new set of wheels and leg-up for local ice cream vendor
- Residents in Edgemead have come together to support an elderly ice cream vendor in their community
- William Lebesana had taken to walking with his large cooler box after his old bicycle was no longer operational
- He's now got a new customised ice cream bicycle, cell phone, workgear and several months work of stock
A group of residents in Edgemead has turned things around for a local ice cream vendor whose ringing bell has become a familiar, welcome sound in the community.
When William Lebesana's bicycle stopped working, he had to walk around the neighbourhood carrying a large cooler box to sell his frozen treats.
RELATED: Donations pour in to help Claremont barista take his coffee business on the road
Edgemead resident Diane Schultz says she reached out to her local community group to try and help find a second-hand bicycle for Lebesana.
Schultz says she did not anticipate the amount of support that would follow.
He was carrying a cooler box on one of Cape Town's very hot summer days and it broke my heart... I thought I've got to do something to try and help him.Diane Schultz, Community organiser
I put it on the local Edgemead group and the response I got was definitely not what I expected... it absolutely blew my mind.Diane Schultz, Community organiser
Residents managed to raise a substantial amount of cash for Lebesana.
They contacted ice cream supplier Gatti Ice Cream who sponsored a brand new bicycle that was purchased from bike specialists Swift Cycles in Johannesburg.
A courier company delivered the new wheels to Cape Town for free.
Schultz says they handed over a monetary gift, bicycle, cellphone and workwear to help Lebesana get back on the road.
There's enough cash to help him with ice cream supplies for the next several months.
Lebesana says he's thankful for the support that the community has shown him.
All I wish is that God can bless all the people that helped me.William Lebesana, ice cream vendor
Source : sent to CapeTalk
More from Local
Metrorail vows to find perpetrators who stoned new train in Steenberg
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Metrorail acting spokesperson Nana Zenani.Read More
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
'It's too far-fetched' Suspect's lawyer alleges cover-up in Parliament fire case
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Luvuyo Godla, who represents Zandile Mafe.Read More
Push driver's licence renewal to 10 years and overhaul the system - Outa CEO
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country
Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services.Read More