Edgemead community gets new set of wheels and leg-up for local ice cream vendor





Residents in Edgemead have come together to support an elderly ice cream vendor in their community

William Lebesana had taken to walking with his large cooler box after his old bicycle was no longer operational

He's now got a new customised ice cream bicycle, cell phone, workgear and several months work of stock

Edgemead community rallies to get ice cream vendor a new bike and supplied. Image: Supplied to CapeTalk.

A group of residents in Edgemead has turned things around for a local ice cream vendor whose ringing bell has become a familiar, welcome sound in the community.

When William Lebesana's bicycle stopped working, he had to walk around the neighbourhood carrying a large cooler box to sell his frozen treats.

Edgemead resident Diane Schultz says she reached out to her local community group to try and help find a second-hand bicycle for Lebesana.

Schultz says she did not anticipate the amount of support that would follow.

He was carrying a cooler box on one of Cape Town's very hot summer days and it broke my heart... I thought I've got to do something to try and help him. Diane Schultz, Community organiser

I put it on the local Edgemead group and the response I got was definitely not what I expected... it absolutely blew my mind. Diane Schultz, Community organiser

Residents managed to raise a substantial amount of cash for Lebesana.

They contacted ice cream supplier Gatti Ice Cream who sponsored a brand new bicycle that was purchased from bike specialists Swift Cycles in Johannesburg.

A courier company delivered the new wheels to Cape Town for free.

Schultz says they handed over a monetary gift, bicycle, cellphone and workwear to help Lebesana get back on the road.

There's enough cash to help him with ice cream supplies for the next several months.

Lebesana says he's thankful for the support that the community has shown him.