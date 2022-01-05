Push driver's licence renewal to 10 years and overhaul the system - Outa CEO
- Lobby group Outa has reiterated its call for a 10-year driver licence renewal period
- The delays with renewing driver's licences have been worsened after a breakdown of the machine used to print the cards
- Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says the Transport Dept needs a complete overhaul of its archaic systems
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the current fiasco with the driver's licence renewal process can be fixed if government makes the cards valid for 10 years instead of five.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage has repeated his call for the driving licence system to be overhauled after the card machine used to produce licences recently collapsed.
He estimates that there could be a backlog of 500,000 driver's licence cards due to the breakdown machine.
Duvenage says licensing departments have been fraught with administrative problems due to archaic systems.
He says it's time that the Transport Department overhauls its processes and adopts best practices to provide an efficient service to motorists.
The problem is that we give so much recommendations and input, yet it all falls on deaf ears. One of the suggestions we've made is that licences should be extended to 10 years... All driver's licences should be renewed [after] only 10 years. This happens in many parts of the world.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
We need to review and overhaul the entire process when it comes to vehicles, driving licences, vehicle roadworthiness, and how we manage and police this.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
This has become a mammoth fiasco... It shouldn't be this difficult to get your driver's licence, it should be a very easy process. It has been an easy process in the past now it's become so difficult just to get a slot and actually get your licence.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Then to hear that the machine has broken down... one old machine making all the driver's licences in this country... it just goes on and on and on.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
The Department of Transport needs to really, seriously look at their processes and start making life easier for its citizens.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Source : Supplied.
More from Local
Metrorail vows to find perpetrators who stoned new train in Steenberg
Presenter Ismail Lagardien chats to Metrorail acting spokesperson Nana Zenani.Read More
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
'It's too far-fetched' Suspect's lawyer alleges cover-up in Parliament fire case
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Luvuyo Godla, who represents Zandile Mafe.Read More
State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA.Read More
Edgemead community gets new set of wheels and leg-up for local ice cream vendor
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Edgemead resident Diane Schultz and local ice cream vendor William Lebesana.Read More
Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt on The Money Show.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
SANBS pleads for donations as blood stocks run critically low across the country
Ismail Lagardien speaks to Ravi Reddy, chief operations officer at South African National Blood Services.Read More