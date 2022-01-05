State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
The State Capture Inquiry has cost R1 billion – money well spent, says Heyneke, if other role players do their part
Companies involved in corrupt activities with the state – as well as local and foreign banks - should be named and shamed and their directors held criminally liable
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the first part of the State Capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday after which it was made public.
The judicial commission into state capture found that former President Jacob Zuma’s removal of Themba Maseko as the CEO of government communications came at great cost to South Africa.
It says Zuma was dishonest when testifying about the events leading up to Maseko’s sacking.
Zuma is understood to have instructed then Minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane to remove Maseko and replace him with Mzwanele Manyi.
Manyi then made large payments to the Gupta-owned New Age publication, the brainchild of Zuma.
The rapid removal of Maseko resulted in government communications enabling state capture, the report states.
Africa Melane interviewed Rudie Heyneke (Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA) to reflect on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry state capture report (scroll up to listen).
It was money well spent… if the other role players will do their part in accordance with the recommendations of the Commissioner…Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture - OUTA
This is an opportunity for… citizens of this country… to hold these companies accountable. To name and shame them, and take business away from them because of their corrupt actions…Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture - OUTA
Bain was just mentioned in this first part… but… companies like McKinsey and Regiments were very involved with Transnet and Eskom…Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture - OUTA
There should be sanctions against these companies, and not only for them to pay back the money. If they are found to be criminally involved… the directors… and the banks in South Africa and abroad… should be held accountable criminally…Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture - OUTA
Source : EWN
