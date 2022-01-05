'It's too far-fetched' Suspect's lawyer alleges cover-up in Parliament fire case





The lawyer of the Parliament arson suspect has accused the authorities of scapegoating his client

Attorney Luvuyo Godla says there is no way that Zandile Mafe is the mastermind behind the Parliament fire

Godla says he doubts that the State will be able to continue with its prosecution of Mafe in the case

The matter is due back in court on Tuesday 11 January

Luvuyo Godla (C) represents Zandile Mafe, the man accused of being behind the fire that has ravaged Parliament. Picture: Kevin Brant/Eyewitness News

The lawyer for the suspect accused of setting Parliament on fire maintains that his client is being made a scapegoat in a police cover-up.

Attorney Luvuyo Godla claims Zandile Mafe was arrested by police in a bid to cover up the police's failure to catch the actual culprits behind the blaze.

RELATED: Arson suspect in devastating Parly fire being used as scapegoat - lawyer

In court documents that have been seen by CapeTalk Mafe is accused of "intentionally placing or discharging and explosives or volatile liquid containers in the parliamentary building".

Godla has denied these allegations and says Mafe is not capable of orchestrating such a crime.

It's too far-fetched, it doesn't even need a legal mind to see... no, no, no. It's very deeper than what meets the eye... the mere fact of arresting this gentleman was just to cover up because it would have been a disgrace for police not to arrest anyone. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney

RELATED: Parly fire suspect to plead not guilty, case postponed for further investigation

He insists that Mafe is being used as a scapegoat to deflect from the government's failure to safeguard the parliamentary precinct, despite security measures and fire systems that should be in place.

He maintains that Mafe has nothing to gain from breaking into Parliament, setting it alight, or stealing documents.

That chap doesn't have any interest in those documents in Parliament. That chap would not be in possession of the information that, at that particular time, all security cluster members would not be available. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney

RELATED: 'If this was an act of terrorism, surely there are more people involved?'

The attorney says the country's law enforcement agencies lack the skill and capacity to investigate such cases effectively to find the true perpetrators.

He believes that there is a mastermind behind the Parliament fire who should be brought to book, but it's not his client.

"It was something that was engineered by someone to achieve a particular goal",

Mr. Mafe, if you look at him, if he would have any courage to go and commit a crime of housebreaking, he would simply go to a place where he would get financial gain, not this nature of a case. Hence we say that he is just a scapegoat, there is someone behind that. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney

If they have indeed found those items they are talking about, it can never be that Mr. Mafe who placed those explosives. Luvuyo Godla, Attorney