China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid
While most countries are gradually learning to live with Covid-19, China is doubling down on its “Zero Covid” strategy – an increasingly onerous policy as the Omicron variant rips through the world, largely without commensurate increases in hospitalisations and deaths.
Authorities have locked down Yuzhou (population: 1.1 million) – closing all but essential food stores – after finding three totally asymptomatic cases.
Residents must at all times remain at home – with very few exceptions.
The 13 million residents of Xi'an have been restricted to their homes since 23 December.
Beijing plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which starts on 4 February 2022.
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
They’ve closed all their transport systems [in Yuzhou] and entertainment venues. They’ve banned nearly everyone from the roads. Only essential food shops are open and all because of three cases, all of them asymptomatic!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
In Xi'an… they are desperate… many are running out of food and money… People are swopping cigarettes, gadgets, and any household things they can find for food…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
