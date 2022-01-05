Streaming issues? Report here
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid

5 January 2022 10:46 AM
by Kabous le Roux
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

While most countries are gradually learning to live with Covid-19, China is doubling down on its “Zero Covid” strategy – an increasingly onerous policy as the Omicron variant rips through the world, largely without commensurate increases in hospitalisations and deaths.

Authorities have locked down Yuzhou (population: 1.1 million) – closing all but essential food stores – after finding three totally asymptomatic cases.

Residents must at all times remain at home – with very few exceptions.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Click here for all our latest Covid-19 articles in one place.

The 13 million residents of Xi'an have been restricted to their homes since 23 December.

Beijing plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which starts on 4 February 2022.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

They’ve closed all their transport systems [in Yuzhou] and entertainment venues. They’ve banned nearly everyone from the roads. Only essential food shops are open and all because of three cases, all of them asymptomatic!

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

In Xi'an… they are desperate… many are running out of food and money… People are swopping cigarettes, gadgets, and any household things they can find for food…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



