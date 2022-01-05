China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid





While most countries are gradually learning to live with Covid-19, China is doubling down on its “Zero Covid” strategy – an increasingly onerous policy as the Omicron variant rips through the world, largely without commensurate increases in hospitalisations and deaths.

Authorities have locked down Yuzhou (population: 1.1 million) – closing all but essential food stores – after finding three totally asymptomatic cases.

Residents must at all times remain at home – with very few exceptions.

The 13 million residents of Xi'an have been restricted to their homes since 23 December.

Beijing plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which starts on 4 February 2022.

They’ve closed all their transport systems [in Yuzhou] and entertainment venues. They’ve banned nearly everyone from the roads. Only essential food shops are open and all because of three cases, all of them asymptomatic! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent