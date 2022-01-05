Honest companies would be delighted to have independent tender watchdog: Maughan
- The State Capture report has recommended a new anti-corruption authority to oversee public procurement
- Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says honest businesspeople in SA would welcome such an oversight body
The State Capture report has recommended that an independent, impartial agency should be established to combat corruption in the issuing of state tenders and contracts.
The first part of the report was made public on Tuesday after it was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by State Capture Commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
In the report, Zondo notes how state procurement processes were abused because of a lack of oversight over the years.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the public procurement system in SA has been "ravaged very deliberately" to benefit corrupt government and ANC officials.
RELATED: State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
Maughan says ethical businesses in the country would welcome the anti-corruption authority recommended by Zondo which would be modeled along the lines of the Competition Commission.
"It could ensure that people who do not comply with proper procurement practices suffer the consequences, she tells CapeTalk.
According to Maughan, the NPA does not currently have the capacity and skills to prosecute procurement cases.
RELATED: State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
This recommendation for changes to the procurement process, for a potentially independent body... to oversee procurement is very far-reaching. We have to see what Ramaphosa does with it.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The interesting thing is the financial modelling of it. Zondo is saying that people involved in procurement processes may be required to provide a levy that would fund this organisation which would have this oversight role to play.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
I think a lot of these companies would be very, very open to having an independent body that they trusted wholly outside of government and wholly outside of the reach of the ANC which is implicated beyond in this report.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
I think Zondo's recommendations in relation to an independent oversight body for procurement is in some respects an acknowledgment of the deficits of the NPA.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
More from Politics
'Zuma could not explain Myeni’s SAA appointment – so he fled the inquiry'
Ismail Lagardien interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise and its Managing Editor Ray White.Read More
State Capture Report: 'Money well spent, if recommendations are implemented'
Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA.Read More
State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'
The Money Show interviews Casac Executive Secretary Lawson Naidoo after first part of Zondo Commission report handed over.Read More
SAB consulting with employees about introducing mandatory vaccination policy
Ray White interviews South African Breweries' Lucia Swartz (Vice President for People).Read More
'A defining moment' - Ramaphosa receives Part 1 of State Capture report
The Money Show interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise after the Zondo Commission hands over first part of report.Read More
Heritage council and ex-prisoners taking action over Mandela prison key auction
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Mpho Masemola from the Ex-Political Prisoners Association.Read More
Parliament slams Nehawu after claims that overtime pay cuts compromised safety
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali and Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.Read More
SA Covid update: Contact tracing, quarantining to stop with immediate effect
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise summarises the latest revision on the Covid-19 protocols.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More