Honest companies would be delighted to have independent tender watchdog: Maughan





The State Capture report has recommended a new anti-corruption authority to oversee public procurement

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says honest businesspeople in SA would welcome such an oversight body

The State Capture report has recommended that an independent, impartial agency should be established to combat corruption in the issuing of state tenders and contracts.

The first part of the report was made public on Tuesday after it was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by State Capture Commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In the report, Zondo notes how state procurement processes were abused because of a lack of oversight over the years.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the public procurement system in SA has been "ravaged very deliberately" to benefit corrupt government and ANC officials.

Maughan says ethical businesses in the country would welcome the anti-corruption authority recommended by Zondo which would be modeled along the lines of the Competition Commission.

"It could ensure that people who do not comply with proper procurement practices suffer the consequences, she tells CapeTalk.

According to Maughan, the NPA does not currently have the capacity and skills to prosecute procurement cases.

This recommendation for changes to the procurement process, for a potentially independent body... to oversee procurement is very far-reaching. We have to see what Ramaphosa does with it. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The interesting thing is the financial modelling of it. Zondo is saying that people involved in procurement processes may be required to provide a levy that would fund this organisation which would have this oversight role to play. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I think a lot of these companies would be very, very open to having an independent body that they trusted wholly outside of government and wholly outside of the reach of the ANC which is implicated beyond in this report. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist