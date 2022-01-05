Large clothing retailers pledge to source 65% of goods from SA by 2030





South African manufacturers can compete with China on factors other than price

The country’s large clothing retailers have committed to sourcing 65% of their goods from local producers by 2030

Meeting the 65% target implies 130 000 new manufacturing jobs

A few weeks ago, Woolworths delighted South Africa when it decided to publicise a list of suppliers for its fashion-and-homeware business, and the associated David Jones and Country Road brands.

The retailer made public where it sources products from, breaking down the factories that supply it by country.

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of goods come from China.

Since the pandemic, many retailers have pledged to have more goods manufactured in South Africa, setting goals for 2030.

Are they making good on their promise?

John Maytham interviewed Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster (scroll up to listen).

South African manufacturers are probably not going to compete directly on price, but there are other non-price factors where they can compete, and retailers – Woolworths included – are realising it. Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster

If they’re ordering from China, they have to do it six to nine months in advance. If they order from a local manufacturer, they can shorten that timeline quite a bit… Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster

It’s difficult to enforce [import tariffs] … I don’t think South African manufacturers need to rely on higher tariffs... Wesley Fallon, senior project manager at the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster